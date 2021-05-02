 Jay-Z Sells Tidal To Jack Dorsey - Noise11.com
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jay-Z Sells Tidal To Jack Dorsey

by Music-News.com on May 3, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

JAY-Z has completed the sale of his streaming service Tidal to Jack Dorsey’s financial services company, Square.

The rap mogul launched the concept six years ago with a star-studded media event featuring his wife Beyonce, Madonna, Alicia Keys, and Kanye West, and now insiders claim he has sold the majority of the company for $350 million (£253 million).

The deal went down on Friday morning (30Apr21), according to TMZ.

Twitter co-founder Jack announced he was planning to buy Tidal from pal JAY-Z in March (21).

Square picks up 80 per cent of the ownership of Tidal, along with licensing deals with the major record labels and all the artists/owners will remain with the company too.

JAY-Z and his Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez will reportedly help the new owners run Tidal.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

