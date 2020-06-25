 Jennifer Lopez Invites NYC Nurse To Party - Noise11.com
Jennifer Lopez has offered to play host to a New York nurse at one of her future concerts as a thank you for her hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The superstar surprised emergency room medic Cassidy Toben during a video chat for U.S. network NBC’s virtual Peacock At-Home Variety Show, for which she was interviewed by Today show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about working on the front lines.

In the middle of the chat, the co-hosts noted Toben was a J.Lo superfan and then pretended to give the On the Floor hitmaker a call, before she appeared onscreen, much to the nurse’s surprise.

“Oh my god!” Toben exclaimed as Lopez said, “Hi Cassidy!”

Sharing her gratitude to the essential worker and her colleagues around the world, Lopez added, “We are so grateful for everything that you do. Thank you so much!”

Toben went on to explain that her last big outing before the coronavirus pandemic began was for the Super Bowl back in February when J.Lo and Shakira performed a sizzling set for the sporting extravaganza’s big halftime show.
“To think that was only a few months ago – and we were all celebrating something together as a country. And now here we are,” Toben remarked. “So, thank you for that! It’s really inspirational.”

Lopez then invited the fan to be her special guest at a post-pandemic concert, saying, “Bring a bunch of your girlfriends, and we’ll have a good time.”

