 Jimmy Barnes ‘Killing Time’ Due In October - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes Killing Time

Jimmy Barnes ‘Killing Time’ Due In October

by Paul Cashmere on August 28, 2020

in News

Jimmy Barnes’ new book ‘Killing Time’ will be released on 7 October 2020.

‘Killing Time’ follows Jimmy’s two previous best sellers ‘Working Class Boy’ and ‘Working Class Man’. The first two books sold over 500,000 copies.

‘Killing Time’ will feature 40 yarns from his life. Jimmy took hold of his first copy today.

https://www.harpercollins.com.au/9781460759486/killing-time/

