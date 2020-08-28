Jimmy Barnes ‘Killing Time’ Due In October

Jimmy Barnes’ new book ‘Killing Time’ will be released on 7 October 2020.

‘Killing Time’ follows Jimmy’s two previous best sellers ‘Working Class Boy’ and ‘Working Class Man’. The first two books sold over 500,000 copies.

‘Killing Time’ will feature 40 yarns from his life. Jimmy took hold of his first copy today.

Big congratulations to my hard working, clever husband. First copy of ‘Killing Time’ hot off the press. I’m so proud of you @JimmyBarnes 😊🙏🏻❤️#Killingtime #HarperCollins pic.twitter.com/Wgq4oZplNy — 💧Jane Barnes (@jane13barnes) August 27, 2020

https://www.harpercollins.com.au/9781460759486/killing-time/

