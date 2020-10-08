Jimmy Barnes Releases Killing Time With the Australian Chamber Orchestra

With the release of the third Jimmy Barnes book ‘Killing Time’ Jimmy has released a new version of the song originally recorded with Cold Chisel, this time with the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

‘Killing Time’ is a song by Jimmy Barnes and Don Walker, released originally on Cold Chisel’s ‘Blood Moon’ album released in 2019. The song was released as the second single from the album in February 2020.

Jimmy’s book ‘Killing Time’ is 40 tales not told in his first two books ‘Working Class Boy’ and ‘Working Class Man’. He recalls some of this stories for Noise11.com:

Watch the video for the original Chisel version of Killing Time:

