 Jimmy Barnes Releases New Rock Version Of ‘I Gotcha’ - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes Soul Deep 30

Jimmy Barnes Releases New Rock Version Of ‘I Gotcha’

by Paul Cashmere on June 10, 2022

in News

Jimmy Barnes has reconstructed his 1991 Joe Tex cover ‘I Gotcha’ with the 2022 edition sounding more Aerosmith than the Tex original.

“I Gotcha was the lead single of Soul Deep when I first released the album. For Soul Deep 30, we shook it up with a few guitars. See what you think,” Jimmy posted to his socials.

Jimmy’s original 1991 ‘I Gotcha’ was a number 6 hit in Australia. The song was the first single from the 1991 soul covers album ‘Soul Deep’. The album became Jimmy’s biggest selling album, selling over 700,000 copies in Australia and generated 10 Platinum awards.

The 2022 edition is ‘Soul Deep 30’. As well as the 12 songs from the 1991 album ‘Soul Deep 30’ also includes four brand-new recordings: ‘Soothe Me’ with Sam Moore, ‘Do You Love Me’ with The Teskey Brothers’ Josh Teskey), ‘Reflections’ with Ian Moss and the brand-new rock version of ‘I Gotcha’.

‘Soul Deep 30’ will be released on 17 June 2022. Jimmy’s ‘Soul Deep 30’ tour will kick off 16 June in Adelaide.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Vika and Linda
Vika Bull Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Vika & Linda Tour Postponed

The Vika & Linda tour scheduled to start in Brisbane on 16 June has been postponed to August due to Vika undergoing emergency surgery.

6 hours ago
Dean Lewis at Noise11.com
Dean Lewis Is Performing Amy Shark’s ‘Adore’ In His US Shows

Dean Lewis’ American fans are being treated to Amy Shark’s ‘Adore’ on his current tour.

7 hours ago
Dave Gleeson of The Angels Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Angels Postpone This Weekend’s Shows After Dave Gleeson Catches Covid

The Angels have been forced to postpone two shows this weekend after singer Dave Gleeson came down with Covid.

7 hours ago
Tim Rogers
The Aussie BBQ SummerStage from Central Park New York To Be Streamed Live

The Aussie BBQ SummerStage from New York, featuring Baker Boy, You Am I, Electric Fields, G Flip, Peking Duk and Haiku Hands, will be streamed live.

7 hours ago
Albo and his NZ vinyl collection
Anthony Albanese and Jacinda Ardern Gift Each Other Music

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have been giving the gift of music to each other this week.

9 hours ago
Andrea Bocelli supplied TEG Van Egmond
Andrea Bocelli To Perform In Australia In October and November

Legendary Tuscan tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform in Australia in October and November.

16 hours ago
Dean Lewis at Noise11.com
Dean Lewis To Tour Australia in November and December

Singer Songwriter Dean Lewis will return to Australia for shows across the country in November and December.

2 days ago