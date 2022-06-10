Jimmy Barnes Releases New Rock Version Of ‘I Gotcha’ - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has reconstructed his 1991 Joe Tex cover ‘I Gotcha’ with the 2022 edition sounding more Aerosmith than the Tex original.

“I Gotcha was the lead single of Soul Deep when I first released the album. For Soul Deep 30, we shook it up with a few guitars. See what you think,” Jimmy posted to his socials.

I Gotcha was the lead single of Soul Deep when I first released the album. For Soul Deep 30, we shook it up with a few guitars. See what you think. The single is out today, and you can listen to it now here: https://t.co/Z3mVu4zh1q. pic.twitter.com/RVWjWNxYAo — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) June 10, 2022

Jimmy’s original 1991 ‘I Gotcha’ was a number 6 hit in Australia. The song was the first single from the 1991 soul covers album ‘Soul Deep’. The album became Jimmy’s biggest selling album, selling over 700,000 copies in Australia and generated 10 Platinum awards.

The 2022 edition is ‘Soul Deep 30’. As well as the 12 songs from the 1991 album ‘Soul Deep 30’ also includes four brand-new recordings: ‘Soothe Me’ with Sam Moore, ‘Do You Love Me’ with The Teskey Brothers’ Josh Teskey), ‘Reflections’ with Ian Moss and the brand-new rock version of ‘I Gotcha’.

‘Soul Deep 30’ will be released on 17 June 2022. Jimmy’s ‘Soul Deep 30’ tour will kick off 16 June in Adelaide.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

