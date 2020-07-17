 Jimmy Walker of The Knickerbockers Dies - Noise11.com
Jimmy Walker of The Knickerbockers Dies

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2020

Jimmy Walker, the drummer for 60s band The Knickerbockers, has passed away.

The Knickerbockers biggest hit was ‘Lies’ in 1965. It reached no 6 in Australia and no 20 in the USA.

Walker left The Knickerbockers in 1968 to replace Bill Medley in the Righteous Brothers. He also recorded three solo singles between 1968 and 1969 before retiring from music.

So incredibly sad to learn of the passing of Jimmy Walker of the fabulous Knickerbockers. They’ll always be my #1’s. RIP Jimmy, and thank you for every everything.

Posted by Bob Irwin on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

The Knickerbockers were a New Jersey band but ‘Lies’ sounded very British, mimicking a Lennonesque Beatles. Songwriter Beau Charles says he deliberately made the song to sound like the British Invasion. It was written by the band’s singer Beau Charles in 30 minutes, demoed in New York, recorded soon after at Sunset Sound in West Hollywood and tracked at Leon Russell’s house in the Hollywood Hills.

‘Lies’ has been covered by Lulu, Nancy Sinatra, Linda Ronstadt and Styx.

