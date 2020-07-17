Jimmy Walker of The Knickerbockers Dies

Jimmy Walker, the drummer for 60s band The Knickerbockers, has passed away.

The Knickerbockers biggest hit was ‘Lies’ in 1965. It reached no 6 in Australia and no 20 in the USA.

Walker left The Knickerbockers in 1968 to replace Bill Medley in the Righteous Brothers. He also recorded three solo singles between 1968 and 1969 before retiring from music.

So incredibly sad to learn of the passing of Jimmy Walker of the fabulous Knickerbockers. They’ll always be my #1’s. RIP Jimmy, and thank you for every everything. Posted by Bob Irwin on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

The Knickerbockers were a New Jersey band but ‘Lies’ sounded very British, mimicking a Lennonesque Beatles. Songwriter Beau Charles says he deliberately made the song to sound like the British Invasion. It was written by the band’s singer Beau Charles in 30 minutes, demoed in New York, recorded soon after at Sunset Sound in West Hollywood and tracked at Leon Russell’s house in the Hollywood Hills.

‘Lies’ has been covered by Lulu, Nancy Sinatra, Linda Ronstadt and Styx.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments