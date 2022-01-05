Joan As Police Woman And The Ongoing Musical Collaborations with Damon Albarn - Noise11.com

Joan Wasser (aka Joan As Police Woman) has been nurturing a musical relationship with Damon Albarn now for over a decade.
“We met in Ethiopia of all places in 2010,” Joan tells Noise11.com. “He and Ian Birell, the journalist who was the editor for The Independent for a while, Ian and Damon put an organization together called Africa Express to bring mostly Western musicians to Africa to learn about the music and collaborate. I attended that and that’s where I met Damon. We got close then and stayed close. We wrote a song together for the last Gorillaz record and he sang on this one”.
Joan As Police Woman’s latest album is ‘The Solution Is Restless’. “I will perform the entire record if I can but I don’t think I’ll have time. I’ll probably be doing six songs from the record and 10 songs from the back catalogue,” Joan says.
Joan As Police Woman will return to Australia for a National tour for The Prestige Presents in May and June.
DATES & VENUES:
Perth | The Astor | Sat 28 May, 2022
Adelaide | The Gov | Tues 31 May, 2022
Melbourne | Palais | Thurs 2 June, 2022
Sydney | The State | Fri 3 June, 2022
Brisbane | Tivoli | Sat 4 June, 2022
TICKETS www.theprestigepresents.com.au/japw
