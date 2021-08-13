 Joe Camilleri Clocks Up 50th Album And Brings Back Producer Peter Solley - Noise11.com
The Black Sorrows

Joe Camilleri of The Black Sorrows photo by Ros O'Gorman

Joe Camilleri Clocks Up 50th Album And Brings Back Producer Peter Solley

by Paul Cashmere on August 13, 2021

in News

The next Black Sorrows album ‘Saint Georges Road’ will be the 50th album for Joe Camilleri. The album also reunites Joe with producer Peter Solley, who worked with him on The Falcons’ ‘Screaming Targets’ and the hits ‘Hit and Run’ and ‘Shape I’m In’.

Joe tells Noise11.com, “On Saint George’s Road I got the beautiful Peter Solley to come back in my life. It was nice not to be the guy who is listening to what’s being played while you are doing it, making decisions on the spot. I became a musician again. I’ve never slept so soundly”.

Solley also produced ‘What I Like About You’ by The Romantics and once has a stint as a popstar with Noosha Fox in Fox and the hit song ‘S-S-S-Single Bed’. “He doesn’t talk about that one much,” Joe says. “It is a big career that he has had but he tells me he likes me the best”.

You’ll hear sounds in ‘Saint Georges Road’ that will remind you of early Black Sorrows. One song ‘Chiquita’ would fit on the first Sorrows album ‘Sonala’. “Peter loved that song,” Joe said. “He was obsessed with that song. It’s a ditty, just a little ditty. He was pushing towards an American country sound that he was pushing towards and I said ‘we need the piano accordion’. This was a throwback to ‘Sonala’. If I had this song in 1982 this would have been a classic song for this band”.

Watch the Black Sorrows ‘Saint Georges Road’ interview with Joe Camilleri.

The title to ‘Saint Georges Road’ is deeply personal to Joe. He lost friends and family in the past few years. His greatest loss was his brother Tony.

“’Saint Georges Road’, the title track is about lost friends and family,” Joe tells Noise11. “It is the saddest time but it also gives you an opportunity to reflect and celebrate. At the end of the recording, me and Nick had both lost members of our family. When I lost my brother I was in Phillip Island, we were doing a few shows and I remember driving at night after the gig and getting to see him that weekend before he passed away. It was a long goodbye, a sad goodbye but I had the opportunity to see him. I woke up one morning and I thought I heard a train. I got the call that ‘Chet’ (Stuart Fraser of Noiseworks) had passed away and Martin Armiger (The Sports) had passed away. I heard a train in my head and my other brother rang to say Tony had passed away. I had to play that afternoon. They are always difficult things but it turned out to be a joyous occasion because I played the song he always asked me to play, a song we fought over for years, one he loved by Chuck Berry. I played the gig, told the story and it was just a rocketing version of the song. You celebrate it. It relates to the song ‘Saint Georges Road’. Raise a glass of three for our true lost friends”.

The ‘Saint George’s Road’ album is the 50th Joe Camilleri album including the works with Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons, Revelators, Bakelite Radio and his solo recordings. The album will be released through Robert Rigby’s Ambition.

Here is a sneak peak of the record, the first single ‘Livin Like Kings’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch Motorhead Ace Of Spades Played On Church Bells

On July 17, guitarist Jitse Zonneveld and keyboard player Frank Steijns went to Church. The pair recorded a “heavenly” version of the Motorhead classic ‘Ace of Spades’ in the centre of the city of Weert in the south of the Netherlands.

15 mins ago
The The Comeback Special
Matt Johnson’s The The ‘The Comeback Special’ Is A Step Closer with ‘The Beat(en) Generation’

Matt Johnson is building towards the major release of The The’s ‘The Comeback Special’ as a live album, film and book.

1 hour ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John and Dua Lipa With Pnau ‘Cold Heart’

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa have teamed up for a new song.

3 hours ago
Billy Idol photo by Ros OGorman
Billy Idol Release’s New Music Through George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records

Billy Idol’s new music is coming via Dark Horse Records, the record label founded by George Harrison in 1974.

3 hours ago
George Clinton, Parliament: Photo Ros O'Gorman
George Clinton Successfully Defeats Defamation Suit

George Clinton has been successful in defeating a motion against him by music publisher and record company owner Armen Boladian, who claimed Clinton defamed him in his 2014 biography ‘Brothas Be’.

3 hours ago
Steve Kilbey, Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Steve Kilbey Has Made Over 70 Albums (We Think)

When you add up all of his albums, Steve Kilbey has made probably over 70. I say “probably” because even he has lost count. Steve’s new album ‘The Hall of Counterfeits’ most likely sits as his 70 Somethingth album.

5 hours ago
Phil Lynott
Phil Lynott Doco Will Launch Long Play Music Films

A documentary of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott will launch Australia’s new music film company Long Play Music Films.

2 days ago