Joe Walsh To Guest Star On The Connors - Noise11.com

Joe Walsh. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Joe Walsh To Guest Star On The Connors

by Paul Cashmere on January 19, 2022

in News

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh will be acting this week on ‘The Conners’, the Roseanne spin-off.

Walsh will play the father of Aldo, the boyfriend of Harris Conner (Emma Kenney) daughter of Dan Conner (John Goodman). The Walsh character wants to break-up Harris and Aldo and had to confront Dan (Goodman).

Joe Walsh had an ongoing role in The Drew Carey Show between 1997 and 2001. He also had a cameo in The Blues Brothers movie.

Noise11.com

Related Posts

Don Henley, Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eagles Have No Plans For New Music

Don’t expect any new music from Eagles soon. Vince Gill says they haven’t even tried.

December 29, 2021
Don Henley, Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eagles To Tour UK In 2022

Eagles will tour the UK in 2022, marking their first time outside North America since the start of Covid.

November 3, 2021
Don Henley and Joe Walsh of the Eagles. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eagles To Release 1976 Concert on Vinyl With A Blank Side 4

At 1976 Eagles concert, ‘Live At The Forum’ will be released on vinyl but side 4 will be blank.

August 23, 2021
Rusty Young of Poco photo from Blue Elan Records
R.I.P. Rusty Young of Poco 1946-2021

Poco’s Rusty Young has died from a heart attack at age 75.

April 16, 2021
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
$30 Billion Loss Projected For Live Music Industry

The impact of Covid-19 on the American live music industry is expected to top $30 billion across 2020 alone.

December 14, 2020
Don Henley, Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eagles and Guns N’ Roses Accept Government Loans

Eagles and Guns N' Roses are reportedly among the musicians who have received financial support during the COVID-19 crisis.

July 10, 2020
Eagles Live From The Forum MMXVIII
Eagles To Release New Live DVD Live from The Forum MMXVIII

Eagles have documented their 2018 Forum show in Inglewood, California with ‘Live from The Forum MMXVIII’.

July 3, 2020