Joe Walsh To Guest Star On The Connors - Noise11.com

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh will be acting this week on ‘The Conners’, the Roseanne spin-off.
Walsh will play the father of Aldo, the boyfriend of Harris Conner (Emma Kenney) daughter of Dan Conner (John Goodman). The Walsh character wants to break-up Harris and Aldo and had to confront Dan (Goodman).
Joe Walsh had an ongoing role in The Drew Carey Show between 1997 and 2001. He also had a cameo in The Blues Brothers movie.
