Joe Walsh To Guest Star On The Connors - Noise11.com

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh will be acting this week on ‘The Conners’, the Roseanne spin-off.

Walsh will play the father of Aldo, the boyfriend of Harris Conner (Emma Kenney) daughter of Dan Conner (John Goodman). The Walsh character wants to break-up Harris and Aldo and had to confront Dan (Goodman).

Joe Walsh had an ongoing role in The Drew Carey Show between 1997 and 2001. He also had a cameo in The Blues Brothers movie.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



