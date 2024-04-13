Paul McCartney Joins Eagles For Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show - Noise11.com

Jimmy Buffett was given an all-star Hollywood send-off with Paul McCartney joining Eagles on stage to perform his Beatles classic ‘Let It Be’.

Sir Paul came on stage and greeted the audience saying “Hollywood Fucking Bowl”.

“I had the great honour of knowing Jimmy, like everyone else on the bill tonight has said ‘this is one great man’. He was generous, he was funny, he done just about everything in his life. I was on holiday with him and I forgot to bring my guitar so he has his own guitar strung left-handed for me. Then the next time I saw him he had one custom-made left-handed for me”.

In the last week of his life I was invited up to his house by Janie. I was invited up to sing a few songs with Jimmy and in a pretty bad way he still had that twinkle in his eye”.

One of the songs they sang was ‘Let It Be’. Watch Paul’s performance with Eagles.

The setlist for the Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert was:

“It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere” – Mac McAnally & Scotty Emerick

“Grapefruit / Juicy Fruit” – Jake Owen

“Pencil Thin Mustache” – Scotty Emerick

“Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” – Kenny Chesney

“Back Where I Come From” – Kenny Chesney & Mac McAnally

“One Particular Harbour” – Angelique Kidjo

“Pirates and Parrots” – Zac Brown

“Knee Deep” – Zac Brown

“Son of a Son of a Sailor” – Eric Church

“Volcano” – Timothy B. Schmidt

“Tin Cup Chalice” – Brandi Carlile

“Come Monday” — Brandi Carlile

“Cheeseburger in Paradise” – Scotty Emerick

“He Went to Paris” – Jackson Browne

“Bubbles Up” – Mac McAnally and Caroline Jones

“Southern Cross” – J.D. Souther

“Why Don’t We Get Drunk” – Mac McAnally

“Gin and Juice” – Snoop Dogg

“We Will Rock You/While My Guitar Gently Weeps” – Jake Shimabukuro

“Don’t Stop the Party” – Pitbull

“Thank God and Jimmy Buffett” – Pitbull and Jon Bon Jovi

“Fins” – Sheryl Crow

“A Pirate Looks at 40” – Jack Johnson and Caroline Jones

“Brown Eyed Girl” – Zac Brown (Dave Grohl on drums)

“Lovely Cruise” – Dave Matthews (video)

“The Boys of Summer” – Eagles

“Take it to the Limit” – Eagles

“In the City” – Eagles

“Let It Be” – Paul McCartney with the Eagles

“Margaritaville” – Full cast

