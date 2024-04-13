 Paul McCartney Joins Eagles For Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney live at Glastonbury 2022 photo credit MPL Communications Ltd

Paul McCartney live at Glastonbury 2022 photo credit MPL Communications Ltd

Paul McCartney Joins Eagles For Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show

by Paul Cashmere on April 13, 2024

in News

Jimmy Buffett was given an all-star Hollywood send-off with Paul McCartney joining Eagles on stage to perform his Beatles classic ‘Let It Be’.

Sir Paul came on stage and greeted the audience saying “Hollywood Fucking Bowl”.

“I had the great honour of knowing Jimmy, like everyone else on the bill tonight has said ‘this is one great man’. He was generous, he was funny, he done just about everything in his life. I was on holiday with him and I forgot to bring my guitar so he has his own guitar strung left-handed for me. Then the next time I saw him he had one custom-made left-handed for me”.

In the last week of his life I was invited up to his house by Janie. I was invited up to sing a few songs with Jimmy and in a pretty bad way he still had that twinkle in his eye”.

One of the songs they sang was ‘Let It Be’. Watch Paul’s performance with Eagles.

The setlist for the Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert was:

“It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere” – Mac McAnally & Scotty Emerick
“Grapefruit / Juicy Fruit” – Jake Owen
“Pencil Thin Mustache” – Scotty Emerick
“Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” – Kenny Chesney
“Back Where I Come From” – Kenny Chesney & Mac McAnally
“One Particular Harbour” – Angelique Kidjo
“Pirates and Parrots” – Zac Brown
“Knee Deep” – Zac Brown
“Son of a Son of a Sailor” – Eric Church
“Volcano” – Timothy B. Schmidt
“Tin Cup Chalice” – Brandi Carlile
“Come Monday” — Brandi Carlile
“Cheeseburger in Paradise” – Scotty Emerick
“He Went to Paris” – Jackson Browne
“Bubbles Up” – Mac McAnally and Caroline Jones
“Southern Cross” – J.D. Souther
“Why Don’t We Get Drunk” – Mac McAnally
“Gin and Juice” – Snoop Dogg
“We Will Rock You/While My Guitar Gently Weeps” – Jake Shimabukuro
“Don’t Stop the Party” – Pitbull
“Thank God and Jimmy Buffett” – Pitbull and Jon Bon Jovi
“Fins” – Sheryl Crow
“A Pirate Looks at 40” – Jack Johnson and Caroline Jones
“Brown Eyed Girl” – Zac Brown (Dave Grohl on drums)
“Lovely Cruise” – Dave Matthews (video)
“The Boys of Summer” – Eagles
“Take it to the Limit” – Eagles
“In the City” – Eagles
“Let It Be” – Paul McCartney with the Eagles
“Margaritaville” – Full cast

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Kevin Borich performs at the Melbourne Guitar Show Caulfield Racetrack on Saturday 6 August. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kevin Borich And Joe Walsh Go Back 40 Years

Kevin Borich has a 40-year history with Joe Walsh dating back to the 80s when they were Party Boys together.

February 7, 2024
Donald Fagen and Steely Dan photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tedeschi Trucks Replace Steely Dan On Eagles Tour

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, The Tedeschi Trucks Band, have replaced Steely Dan on the Eagles US tour because Donald Fagen has fallen ill.

November 2, 2023
Timothy B Schmit of Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eagles Extend Their Long Goodbye Farewell Tour

Eagles have added more dates to their Long Goodbye Farewell tour with new dates added for Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Hollywood (FL), Chicago, and Toronto.

October 26, 2023
Randy Meisner, music news, noise11.com
R.I.P. Eagles Co-Founder Randy Meisner at 77

Eagles co-founder and bass player Randy Meisner has died at the age of 77. Before Eagles, Randy was also a member of Poco and Rick Nelson's Stone Canyon Band.

July 28, 2023
Don Henley, Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eagles Announce Their Final Tour

When Eagles announced the Farewell I tour in 2004 the title was a pisstake on all the acts like Kiss and Cher that announce farewell tours and then keep touring. That tour title was never meant to be taken seriously. The new one ‘The Long Goodbye’ farewell tour is. Get the headstone ready. It will read ‘Eagles 1971-2025’.

July 7, 2023
Tom Leadon and Mike Campbell photo from Mike Campbell Facebook page
Tom Leadon Of Mudcrutch Dies At Age 70

Tom Leadon, the guitarist for Tom Petty’s original band Mudcrutch, and the brother of Eagles’ former guitarist Bernie Leadon, has died at the age of 70.

March 28, 2023
Eagles Melbourne 2019
Vince Gill Expected To Take On Extra Duties for Eagles Hotel California 2023 Tour

Eagles “new guys”, country superstar Vince Gill, is expected to absorb additional spotlight duties when Eagles ‘Hotel California’ tour resumes in Portland in February.

January 24, 2023