Kevin Borich And Joe Walsh Go Back 40 Years - Noise11.com

Kevin Borich has a 40-year history with Joe Walsh dating back to the 80s when they were Party Boys together.

Fun Fact: When Joe Walsh was invited to join an Australian covers band in the 80s, he jumped on a plane, flew to Australia and became the guitarist for The Party Boys between 1984 and 1986 and again in 1989. Kevin was the other guitarist and Marc Hunter was on vocals. There was even an album ‘You Need Professional Help’ with Joe taking lead vocals for ‘

“Kevin Borich recalls that time vividly. “That’s when he slept on the couch on my lounge when I was living in Bondi. I got a phone call after rehearsals that evening “hey man, you got a couch”? I said “yeah Joe, sure”. He said “Do you mind if I come over” and I said “the couch is yours”.

Watch the Noise11 Kevin Borich interview:

Jump ahead 40 years and Joe and Kevin collaborated again for Kevin’s latest album ‘Duets’. The song is ‘The Fires’. “I had the riff that starts as the opening,” Kevin says. “Also I was communicating with a friend who lives in Canberra and was getting a farm together. The fires went right through and put him in a depressed state. I was talking to him and letting him get it out so he wouldn’t bottle it up. He came up with six words or a good line and I thought we could put them together and write the rest of the lyrics. It is about the experience of being in the fires and what it was like. I thought Joe would like this. It is rocky and a bit country. When I last saw him, when I was leaving he said “hey man, if you ever want me to play on anything, just send it to me” And so I did and that’s how it came about”.

Kevin Borich and Joe Walsh – The Fires

Joe and Kevin also got together to play on a farm in Australia once. “Another time, a friend of mine, I was going to play a festival for 500 people on his farm and he said “you know Joe Walsh. Why don’t you get him to come and play” and I said “mate, he is probably playing at The White House. I don’t think he would want to play on a farm in front of 500 people.” He then said “why don’t you ask him” so I did and lo and behold I got a call from Joe who said he was in London but coming to Australia with the Eagles. “I can play on the farm,” he said.

Watch the Noise11 Joe Walsh interview

Kevin Borich Express will head out for the Duets tour starting 17 February on the Sunshine Coast. Check the dates here

