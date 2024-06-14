Eagles To Play Residency At Las Vegas Sphere - Noise11.com

Eagles will do a run of dates at the Sphere in Las Vegas in September and October.

The Sphere opened on 23 September 2023 with a residency by U2. The venue, at the Venetian Resort, is owned by Irving Azoff’s company that also owns Madison Square Garden in New York. Azoff also manages Eagles.

Eagles at Sphere Dates:

Friday, September 20th

Saturday, September 21st

Friday, September 27th

Saturday, September 28th

Friday, October 11th

Saturday, October 12th

Friday, October 18th

Saturday, October 19th

