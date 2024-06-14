Eagles To Play Residency At Las Vegas Sphere - Noise11.com

Eagles will do a run of dates at the Sphere in Las Vegas in September and October.
The Sphere opened on 23 September 2023 with a residency by U2. The venue, at the Venetian Resort, is owned by Irving Azoff’s company that also owns Madison Square Garden in New York. Azoff also manages Eagles.
Eagles at Sphere Dates:
Friday, September 20th
Saturday, September 21st
Friday, September 27th
Saturday, September 28th
Friday, October 11th
Saturday, October 12th
Friday, October 18th
Saturday, October 19th
