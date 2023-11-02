Tedeschi Trucks Replace Steely Dan On Eagles Tour - Noise11.com

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, The Tedeschi Trucks Band, have replaced Steely Dan on the Eagles US tour because Donald Fagen has fallen ill.

An announcement sent to ticket buyers read, “Donald Fagen continues to recuperate, and Steely Dan will not be performing at the two Eagles shows in Atlanta on Thursday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 4, at State Farm Arena.”

While Fagen’s illness has not been disclosed we know he has been out of action for the past month and had been admitted to hospital.

Fagen was expected to rejoin the Eagles tour this week but Tedeschi Trucks will now do the next two shows instead.

