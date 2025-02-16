Eagles Legend Don Felder Suffers Medical Emergency on Stage - Noise11.com

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder suffered a medical emergency during his performance on the Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas cruise in Miami on 13 February 2025.

Felder fell faint midway through performing his Eagles classic ‘Tequila Sunrise’ and was taken off stage.

In this video he looks pale and loses his balance.

A statement on Don’s socials posted on 14 February reads:

We appreciate everyone’s concern regarding Don Felder’s abrupt stop to his show last night on the Rock Legends Cruise. After recieving medical attention he was deemed to be suffering from dehydration. He was given fluids, and is feeling much better. To ensure he has ample time to rehydrate and recover fully, we are working on rescheduling today’s shows and adjusting the remainder of the cruise schedule accordingly. Thank you for your understanding, and remember—drink your water!

The setlist before Don was taken off stage was:

Already Gone

One of These Nights

Pride and Joy (Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble cover)

American Rock ‘n’ Roll

Victim of Love

Peaceful Easy Feeling

Tequila Sunrise (cut short)

Had the full show gone ahead Don’s setlist is usually:

Already Gone

One of These Nights

Pride and Joy

American Rock ‘n’ Roll

Victim of Love

Peaceful Easy Feeling

Tequila Sunrise

Seven Bridges Road

Those Shoes

Heavy Metal (Takin’ a Ride)

Witchy Woman

The Long Run

Take It Easy

Heartache Tonight

Life in the Fast Lane

Hotel California

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

