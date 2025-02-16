 Eagles Legend Don Felder Suffers Medical Emergency on Stage - Noise11.com
Don Felder

Don Felder

Eagles Legend Don Felder Suffers Medical Emergency on Stage

by Paul Cashmere on February 16, 2025

in News

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder suffered a medical emergency during his performance on the Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas cruise in Miami on 13 February 2025.

Felder fell faint midway through performing his Eagles classic ‘Tequila Sunrise’ and was taken off stage.

In this video he looks pale and loses his balance.

A statement on Don’s socials posted on 14 February reads:

We appreciate everyone’s concern regarding Don Felder’s abrupt stop to his show last night on the Rock Legends Cruise. After recieving medical attention he was deemed to be suffering from dehydration. He was given fluids, and is feeling much better.

To ensure he has ample time to rehydrate and recover fully, we are working on rescheduling today’s shows and adjusting the remainder of the cruise schedule accordingly.

Thank you for your understanding, and remember—drink your water!

The setlist before Don was taken off stage was:

Already Gone
One of These Nights
Pride and Joy (Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble cover)
American Rock ‘n’ Roll
Victim of Love
Peaceful Easy Feeling
Tequila Sunrise (cut short)

Had the full show gone ahead Don’s setlist is usually:

Already Gone
One of These Nights
Pride and Joy
American Rock ‘n’ Roll
Victim of Love
Peaceful Easy Feeling
Tequila Sunrise
Seven Bridges Road
Those Shoes
Heavy Metal (Takin’ a Ride)
Witchy Woman
The Long Run
Take It Easy
Heartache Tonight
Life in the Fast Lane
Hotel California

