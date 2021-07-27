Joey Jordison of Slipknot Dead at 46 - Noise11.com

Slipknot co-founder and drummer Joey Jordison has died at the age of 46.

A statement alerted fans to Jordison’s death, not listing a cause of death but stating that he died “peacefully in his sleep”.

Joey Jordison joined Slipknot in 1995 and stayed through four albums until 2013. He left the band because of health reasons. He suffered transersve myelitis, a neurological disease that effected his ability to play drums. The disease would eventually cause him to lose the use of his legs.

“We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021. He was 46. Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes.”

As well as Slipknot, Joey was also a founding member of Murderdolls with Wednesday 13. He remixed ‘The Fight Song’ for Marilyn Manson in 2001 and appeared in Manson’s ‘Tainted Love’ video. Joey also worked with Rob Zombie on four songs for ‘Hellbilly Deluxe 2’ in 2010.

