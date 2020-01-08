John Butler, The Waifs For W.A. Bushfire Benefit Gig

Western Australian artists are getting together at Fremantle Arts Centre to raise money for the bushfires.

On January 31, John Butler Trio, The Waifs, San Cisco and Stella Donnelly will join forces in solidarity for the eastern states to raise money for bushfire relief.

Josh Cunningham from The Waifs talked about his own experience with the fires.

“Anxiety, fear, dread and terror are just a few of the emotions I’ve personally experienced over these past weeks as a resident of the far south coast of NSW amidst the horrific bushfire crisis that grips my home state and many other parts of the country,” Cunningham said. “And I’m one of the lucky ones whose property and life has been spared to this point. Many have not been so lucky and those who have are still on high alert as fires remain out of control and a very real and imminent threat. It’s a humbling privilege to be part of a benefit concert to help raise money and morale in the face of this horrendous crisis. Please be part of it and support the many in great need at this time.”

John Butler said “A gig like this is the least we can do for all the communities that have suffered and fought these fires. Our hearts and prayers go out to all those that have fallen victim to this national disaster and hopefully gigs like this can make even smallest of meaningful difference.”

Proceeds from the tickets will go to WIRES, The NSW RFS and The Victorian Bushfire Appeal.

Merch will be available on the night with proceeds going to The WA Emergency Services Volunteers’ Hardship Assistance Scheme.

You can pre-order a live recording of the night with the money going to the above causes. Get that by clicking here.

Tickets are available at OzTix at 9am (Perth time) tomorrow, Thursday January 9. (If you’re going to buy tickets from the East, that’s midday over here!)

Check out John Butler Trio’s Zebra below:

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments