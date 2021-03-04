 John Hiatt To Release Album With Jerry Douglas Band - Noise11.com
John Hiatt at SXSW - photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Hiatt To Release Album With Jerry Douglas Band

by Paul Cashmere on March 4, 2021

in News

John Hiatt has downed tools on a new album with the Jerry Douglas Band at the historic RCA Studio B in Nashville. The album is titled ‘Leftover Feelings’.

RCA Studio B is a studio built for musicians. “I was immediately taken back to 1970, when I got to Nashville,” said Hiatt upon entering the studio. A half-century ago, Hiatt lived in a ratty, $15-a-week room on Nashville’s 16th Avenue, less than a mile away from RCA and Columbia studios that were the heartbeat of what had come to be known as “Music Row.” “You can’t not be aware of the records that were made there…Elvis, the Everly Brothers, Waylon Jennings doing ‘Only Daddy That’ll Walk the Line’ (which is referenced in the new song “The Music is Hot”). But that history wasn’t intimidating, because it’s such a comfortable place to make music.”

Jerry Douglas has performed on more than 1,500 albums by artists including Ray Charles, George Jones, Alison Krauss, Earl Scruggs, and James Taylor.

‘Leftover Feelings’ I preceded by the track “All The Lilacs In Ohio,” which was filmed at Historic RCA Studio B during the recording sessions. The video was directed by Lagan Sebert and Ted Roach.

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band Leftover Feelings Track Listing:

1. Long Black Electric Cadillac
2. Mississippi Phone Booth
3. The Music Is Hot
4. All The Lilacs In Ohio
5. I’m In Asheville
6. Light Of The Burning Sun
7. Little Goodnight
8. Buddy Boy
9. Changes In My Mind
10. Keen Rambler
11. Sweet Dream

