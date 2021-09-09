 John Lennon Imagine Turns 50 - Noise11.com
John Lennon Imagine

John Lennon Imagine Turns 50

by Paul Cashmere on September 9, 2021

in News

John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ was released 50 years ago today, 9 September 1971.

‘Imagine’ was Lennon’s fifth album. His first three, ‘Unfinished Music No 1: Two Virgins’ (1968), ‘Unfinished Music No 2: Life With The Lions’ (1969) and ‘Wedding Album’ (1969) were released when he was still Beatle John. The experiment albums went widely ignored.

John’s first serious attempt at a cohesive record came with the angry ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ (1970). Considered his first album (the other three were with credited to John Lennon and Yoko Ono), the Phil Spector produced therapeutic ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono’ Band’ album went to no 3 in Australia, no 6 in the UK and no 8 in the USA.

However, 1971’s ‘Imagine’ surpassed all expectations. Every song on ‘Imagine’ is now considered a classic.

‘Imagine’ was a homemade album. Lennon recorded it at Ascot Sounds Studios, inside his mansion Tittenhurst Park residence. It features George Harrison on guitar, Nicky Hopkins on piano, Klaus Voormann on bass and Alan White, Jim Keltner and Jim Gordon on drums with Badfinger’s Joey Molland and Tom Evans on guitar.

The ‘Imagine’ album landed ahead of the ‘Imagine’ single’ The single came one month later on 11 October 1971 everywhere except the UK. In the UK it came out as a single four years later.

Two of the songs ‘Jealous Guy’ and ‘Gimme Some Truth’ were demoed for possible Beatles records but did not make it. ‘Jealous Guy’ (originally title ‘Child of Nature’ was worked up for the White Album. (It is now on the recent White Album box set). ‘Gimme Some Truth’ didn’t make the cut for ‘Let It Be’. (The Beatles demo is one of the tracks on the upcoming ‘Let It Be’ box.

Beatles historian Andrew Dixon posted his ‘Imagine 50th’ video today.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Slade Old New Borrowed and Blue
Slade To Reissue 1974 Album ‘Old New Borrowed and Blue’

Slade’s fourth album from 1974 ‘Old New Borrowed and Blue’ is coming out again as a vinyl release.

30 mins ago
Charlie Watts On the cover of Its Only Rock n Roll magazine wearing Edward VIII suit
Charlie Watts Wore King Edward VIII Suits

It turns out the Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was the proud owner of the suits of King Edward VIII.

3 hours ago
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Daltrey Announces UK Solo Tour

Roger Daltrey is set to embark on his 'Who Was I?' solo tour later this year.

11 hours ago
Air Supply perform at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016.
Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply Recovers From Covid-19

Air Supply’s Russell Hitchcock has tested negative to Covid-19 after a positive result last week.

22 hours ago
Motorhead Everything Louder Forever
Motörhead’s Best of the Best Coming In ‘Everything Louder Forever’ Compilation

Motörhead will released a definitive collection with ‘Everything Louder Forever’ coming on both CD and vinyl.

23 hours ago
Sydney Harbour Bridge and Abba
ABBA ‘Voyage’ Breaks UK Record For Pre-Orders

Two months out from its official release ABBA ‘Voyage’ has broken a UK record for pre-orders, held for more than decade by Take That.

24 hours ago
Pink Floyd A Momentary Lapse of Reason
Pink Floyd To Release 21st Century Edition Of ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’

Pink Floyd have de-80s’d their album ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’ and will release the new edition in October.

1 day ago