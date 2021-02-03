John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band Deluxe Edition Delayed Again But It Is Coming - Noise11.com

John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band Deluxe Edition Delayed Again But It Is Coming

The impending release of the expanded John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band has been delayed again but we finally have a date for the announcement of a release date. Lennon fans will now find out all the details of the new 159 track box on 4 March 2021. On the 2020 ‘Gimme Some Truth’ box set the

The Plastic Ono Band site has confirmed that there will be 159 new mixes on the album. That may include repeat tracks such as both audio and Blu-Ray versions of the same tracks. It is also expected to include Yoko’s companion ‘Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band’ album, released the same day as John’s album on 11 December 1970.

Both John and Yoko’s albums featured the same band with Ringo Starr on drums, John Lennon on guitar, Klaus Voormann on bass. George Harrison did not appear in John’s album but he was featured on guitar on one track on Yoko’s, ‘Greenfield Morning I Pushed an Empty Baby Carriage All Over the City’.

A 5CD bootleg of the John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band sessions was released in 2015 giving an indication as to what may or may not be on this new official version.

A known, unreleased song from the sessions is ‘When a Boy Meets a Girl’.

Other known Lennon songs from the sessions include ‘That’s Alright Mama’, ‘Glad All Over’, ‘Honey Don’t’, ‘Matchbox’, ‘Don’t Be Cruel’ and ‘Long Lost John’. ‘Long Lost John’ was officially released on 1998’s Anthology’.

Sessions for John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Plastic Ono Band albums were done over a 10 sessions from 26 September to 14 October 1970. Phil Spector, who had worked with Lennon on ‘Instant Karma’, The Beatles ‘Let It Be’ and George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ produced the sessions. The album was mixed on October 22 and delivered to EMI om October 29 for released on December 11.

Lennon played guitar on some tracks and piano on others. “The ones I play on guitar I wrote on guitar, the ones I play on piano I wrote on piano,” he said.

Original release

Side one

1. “Mother” – 5:34

2. “Hold On” – 1:52

3. “I Found Out” – 3:37

4. “Working Class Hero” – 3:48

5. “Isolation” – 2:51

Side two

6. “Remember” – 4:33

7. “Love” – 3:21

8. “Well Well Well” – 5:59

9. “Look at Me” – 2:53

10. “God” – 4:09

11. “My Mummy’s Dead” – 0:49

