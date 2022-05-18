John Paul Young Releases ‘Felt Like Love’, First Song In 15 Years - Noise11.com

John Paul Young has released his first new music in 15 years. ‘Felt Like Love’.

John, who is 71 now was 56 when he released his last album ‘In Too Deep’. That album featured the two singles ‘Isn’t It Sunshine’ and ‘I’m Living On Dreams’.

“Felt Like Love’ was written by Sean Sennett and John Field. “It’s big and brassy,” John says, “just like some of the old time screen heart throbs … and it gives me a chance to revisit some hard vocals from my earlier days.”

John Paul Young had his first hit ‘Pasadena’ in 1972.

His biggest global hit was ‘Love Is In The Air’ in 1977. It reached no 3 in Australia, no 5 in the UK and no 7 in the USA.

