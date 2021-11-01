 Jon Bon Jovi Tests Positive To Covid-19 - Noise11.com
Bon Jovi, Photo By Damien Loverso

Bon Jovi, Photo By Damien Loverso

Jon Bon Jovi Tests Positive To Covid-19

by Music-News.com on November 2, 2021

in News

Jon Bon Jovi cancelled a gig over the weekend after he tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, Jon Bon Jovi was set to perform at the Loews South Beach in Miami Beach. Crowds were already waiting to see him when the news broke, and Jon’s backing band, Kings of Suburbia, decided to not go ahead with the concert.

The event, called Runaway with JBJ, was slated to span the entire weekend and include a Q&A, costume party, and an acoustic storytelling performance.

Following the news, which was first reported by a local news station in Miami, a rep for the 59-year-old musician told Variety, “Jon is fully vaccinated and feeling fine.”

This is the second instance of Covid-19 affecting the band’s ability to perform, as last year, keyboardist David Bryan tested positive for the virus early on in the pandemic.

Over the course of the coronavirus crisis, Jon has been active in helping with public health campaigns.

Bon Jovi joined up with comedian Jon Stewart and Bruce Springsteen for the state’s Mask Up campaign last year, with officials seeking “to help the most vulnerable New Jersey populations affected during COVID from mental health issues to digital divide issues to food insecurity.”

