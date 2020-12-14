 Jon Stevens, Daryl Braithwaite, Black Sorrows To Rock The Bowl In February - Noise11.com
Live music is returning to Melbourne with Regional Touring announcing Rock The Bowl on 12 February at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

Tickets for the event will be available from 16 December. The capacity is 3000.

Rock The Bowl is an injection back to life for the live music industry which in the USA is reporting losses of up to $30 billion during 2020.

Promoter Duane McDonald has championed Rock The Bowl. Duane is behind the events Red Hot Summer and One Electric Day.

Jon Stevens will perform the hits of Noiseworks and INXS. For fans it will be a preview to what to expect when Jon plays Red Hot Summer starting May 13 in Launceston.

Red Hot Summer will then reset the live music scene with Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney throughout 2021.

Related Posts

Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Generate One Million Plus Views For Demon Fire Video

AC/DC have clocked up a further million YouTube views with the video for ‘Demon Fire’ this week.

1 day ago
Moving Pictures Under The Palms
Moving Pictures Get Physical With Live Album (And A Candle Too)

In March 2020, just prior to Covid placing live music on hold, Moving Pictures played a startling set at the Toronto Hotel in New South Wales. It was one of the last live shows of 2020 before the lockdown. It is now the live album ‘Under The Palms’.

2 days ago
RMH Scrub Choir
Dr Emma O’Brien and Royal Melbourne Hospital Scrub Choir Debut Christmas Song

The Royal Melbourne Hospital Scrub Choir is going viral again. This time it is with the Christmas song ‘We Wish You’.

2 days ago
The Avalanches We Will Always Love You
The Avalanches Debut The Divine Chord Video With MGMT and Johnny Marr

The Avalanches third album ‘We Will Always Love You’ has been released and so has a new video for ‘The Divine Chord’ featuring MGMT and Johnny Marr.

3 days ago
A Day In The Gardens in the Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Friday 10 March 2017. Ross Wilson, Daryl Braithwaite and John Farnham each performed a set for the first A Day In The Gardens held over the March 2017 Moomba long weekend in Melbourne. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Daryl Braithwaite Busks In Degraves Street Melbourne

Diners in Degraves Street in Melbourne last night were treated to an impromptu performance by Daryl Braithwaite.

3 days ago
The Teskey Brothers
Watch the New The Teskey Brothers ‘Highway Home For Christmas’ Video

Happy Christmas from The Teskey Brothers. A brand new video for ‘Highway Home For Christmas’ popped up today.

4 days ago
Sampa The Great 13th AMP showcase Pop up at the Arts Centre Foyer Melbourne on a Flatbed Truck. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Sampa The Great Walks Off With A Stack of Music Victoria Awards

Sampa The Great has won Music Victoria Awards for Best Song, Best Solo Artist, Best Album and Best Soul Funk Gospel or R&B Album at the 2020 Music Victoria Awards.

4 days ago