Jon Stevens, Daryl Braithwaite, Black Sorrows To Rock The Bowl In February - Noise11.com

Live music is returning to Melbourne with Regional Touring announcing Rock The Bowl on 12 February at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

Tickets for the event will be available from 16 December. The capacity is 3000.

Rock The Bowl is an injection back to life for the live music industry which in the USA is reporting losses of up to $30 billion during 2020.

Promoter Duane McDonald has championed Rock The Bowl. Duane is behind the events Red Hot Summer and One Electric Day.

Jon Stevens will perform the hits of Noiseworks and INXS. For fans it will be a preview to what to expect when Jon plays Red Hot Summer starting May 13 in Launceston.

Red Hot Summer will then reset the live music scene with Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney throughout 2021.

