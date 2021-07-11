 Jonathan Coleman Remembered As One Of Australian Showbiz Nicest People - Noise11.com
Jonathan Coleman

Jonathan Coleman

Jonathan Coleman Remembered As One Of Australian Showbiz Nicest People

by Paul Cashmere on July 11, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Australian radio and television presenter Jonathan Coleman is being remembered as one of the nicest and most genuine people to work in the entertainment industry. Jonathan succumbed to a four year battle with prostate cancer on Saturday (10 July 2021) at age 65.

Jonathan came close to having a hit song in 1981. His ‘Aussies on 45’ reached no 66.

Jonathan’s son Oscar announced his father’s passing.

Jonathan became a household name firstly through television on Simon Townsend’s Wonder World’ and then on his Triple M radio show with Ian Rogerson.

Jonathan Coleman was born in London in 1956. Jonathan’s family emigrated to Sydney and in the 1970s he earned his first media spot as a reporter for the afternoon children’s show Simon Townsend’s Wonder World.

Jono’s first radio gig was the Off the Record program for Triple J with Ian Rogerson. In 1983 they moved to Triple M and Jono recorded another record ‘Busy Bleeding’ under the name Wide Boy Youth.

Coleman was cast in the movie ‘Midnite Spares’ and also appeared in ‘Young Einstein’.

Jono relocated to the UK in 1990 to host Jonathan Coleman’s Swing Shift for Sky’s BSB. In 1996 he was playing the fictional DJ character in the TV show ‘Is This Legal’. In 1997 to 2005 he worked on various London radio stations before moving back to Australia in 2007 when his mother fell ill.

Jono was in high demand. He had a regular appearance on 7’s Sunrise, and then Mornings on the Nine Network. He was all over radio across Australia for ARN and had a cameo in Neighbours in 2007. For 10 years he was a part of the line-up for Studio 10 on Channel 10.

Jonathan Coleman was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2015.

He is survived by wife Margot and children Oscar and Emily.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Albums: Jimmy Barnes ‘Flesh and Blood’ Tops ARIA Chart

It's been two years and one month since Jimmy Barnes hit No.1 in Australia, and this week his 19th studio album "Flesh and Blood" becomes his 13th chart topping set locally.

2 hours ago
Tex Perkins, Beasts Of Boubon. Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Tex Perkins Has An New Album With His Fat Rubber Band On The Way

Tex Perkins has gone a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll for his new album with The Fat Rubber Band.

1 day ago
Bon Scott photo from Bon Scott estate
Bon Scott Would Now Be 75

AC/DC’s iconic singer Bon Scott would have turned 75 today.

2 days ago
Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Scores 13th Number One And Dedicates It To Michael Gudinski

Jimmy Barnes ‘Flesh and Blood’ is the number one album in Australia and Jimmy wants to thank Michael Gudinski for the success.

2 days ago
Shane Nicholson
Shane Nicholson Reveals ‘Living In Colour’ Album

Shane Nicholson has previewed his next album ‘Living In Colour’ with another song digging into his past ‘And You Will Have Your Way’.

2 days ago
Darlinghurst
Darlinghurst To Launch Debut Album At Gympie Music Muster

Melbourne’s Darlinghurst will launch their debut album at the Gympie Music Music in August.

2 days ago
Peter Andre
Peter Andre Is Recording Again

Peter Andre's first album in six years is to feature a companion track to his mega-hit 'Mysterious Girl'.

2 days ago