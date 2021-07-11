Jonathan Coleman Remembered As One Of Australian Showbiz Nicest People - Noise11.com

Australian radio and television presenter Jonathan Coleman is being remembered as one of the nicest and most genuine people to work in the entertainment industry. Jonathan succumbed to a four year battle with prostate cancer on Saturday (10 July 2021) at age 65.

TV and radio funnyman @jonocoleman has died after a battle with prostate cancer. He's being remembered for his special gift of making people laugh and being a loving, happy, generous man. https://t.co/sQ3Zh8N3Xm #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/LAFR9zg6bH — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) July 10, 2021

Jonathan came close to having a hit song in 1981. His ‘Aussies on 45’ reached no 66.

Jonathan’s son Oscar announced his father’s passing.

Jonathan became a household name firstly through television on Simon Townsend’s Wonder World’ and then on his Triple M radio show with Ian Rogerson.

My dear mate and partner in crime has passed away. All my love to Margot, Emily and Oscar. We had a million laughs and I know whenever I think of him I will smile. We will raise a glass or 12 to him tonight. See you on the other side mate. pic.twitter.com/tMWDAiijsv — Ian Rogerson (@ian_rogerson) July 10, 2021

Jonathan Coleman was born in London in 1956. Jonathan’s family emigrated to Sydney and in the 1970s he earned his first media spot as a reporter for the afternoon children’s show Simon Townsend’s Wonder World.

Jono’s first radio gig was the Off the Record program for Triple J with Ian Rogerson. In 1983 they moved to Triple M and Jono recorded another record ‘Busy Bleeding’ under the name Wide Boy Youth.

Coleman was cast in the movie ‘Midnite Spares’ and also appeared in ‘Young Einstein’.

Jono relocated to the UK in 1990 to host Jonathan Coleman’s Swing Shift for Sky’s BSB. In 1996 he was playing the fictional DJ character in the TV show ‘Is This Legal’. In 1997 to 2005 he worked on various London radio stations before moving back to Australia in 2007 when his mother fell ill.

Jono was in high demand. He had a regular appearance on 7’s Sunrise, and then Mornings on the Nine Network. He was all over radio across Australia for ARN and had a cameo in Neighbours in 2007. For 10 years he was a part of the line-up for Studio 10 on Channel 10.

Jonathan Coleman was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2015.

He is survived by wife Margot and children Oscar and Emily.

