Joseph Wooten Raps The Praises Of ‘Nashville The Music City’ - Noise11.com

Steve Miller Band keyboard player Joseph Wooten is rapping the praises of his hometown in ‘Nashville The Music City’.

The new song was brought to me via my business partner in New York City Nick Kontonicolas. Nick says, “I have a continued friendship with Joseph, his wife Stephanie and his brothers and I’m very proud to introduce the new song to our subscribers and friends in Australia, New Zealand, The Pacific and Asia”.

Joseph explains the song on his YouTube page saying, “In this song…there are no tears in beers, no shots of whiskey, no lost dogs, or pickup trucks. There’s a lot of funky rhythm, hard hitting guitars, driving bass, and masterful keyboard work in a funky dance tribute to the greatest city in the world! From Nissan Field to Vanderbilt, From the “dirty South”, where hot chicken burns your mouth… We got that Southern drawl… Saying, “Come on, Y’all!”…to… Nashville, the Music City!”

Joseph Wooten has been the keyboard player and backing singer for the Steve Miller Band since 1993. He has credits on over 30 albums including his two solo records ‘Hands of Soul’ (2003) and ‘Soul of Freedom’ (2013).

Joseph Wooten is the author of the book ‘It All Matters: What I Believe, Words I Love By’. He has also closely with the Mount Anthony Union High School as part of the ‘You are Never Alone Foundation Presentation’ to raise awareness about homelessness.

