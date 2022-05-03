Judith Owen Premieres New Song ‘Blossom’s Blues’ - Noise11.com

Welsh singer/songwriter Judith Owen has new music for 2020. ‘Blossom’s Blues’ is the first taste of an upcoming yet-to-be titled album which sees Judith expanding her sound to the lush jazz and blues of the 1940s and 50s.

‘Blossom’s Blues’ was recorded for the first Blossom Dearie album released April 1957 but remained unreleased until the album the issued on CD decades later.

Judith Owen’s last new music was ‘The Here & Now’ EP in 2020.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Judith Owen.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Harry Shearer

