 Judith Owen Premieres New Song ‘Blossom’s Blues’ - Noise11.com
Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Judith Owen Premieres New Song ‘Blossom’s Blues’

by Paul Cashmere on May 3, 2022

in News

Welsh singer/songwriter Judith Owen has new music for 2020. ‘Blossom’s Blues’ is the first taste of an upcoming yet-to-be titled album which sees Judith expanding her sound to the lush jazz and blues of the 1940s and 50s.

‘Blossom’s Blues’ was recorded for the first Blossom Dearie album released April 1957 but remained unreleased until the album the issued on CD decades later.

Judith Owen’s last new music was ‘The Here & Now’ EP in 2020.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Judith Owen.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Harry Shearer

