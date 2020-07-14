 Julia Stone Signs With BMG - Noise11.com
Julia Stone Photo Credit Brooke Ashley Barone

Julia Stone Photo Credit Brooke Ashley Barone

Julia Stone Signs With BMG

by Paul Cashmere on July 14, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Julia Stone is BMG Australia’s latest signing.

Julia will release her first solo album in 12 years through BMG. The first single ‘Break’ will be released 16 July.

Heath Johns, BMG Managing Director Australia, said of the signing, “Julia Stone is a certified icon and her new music is beyond masterful. Starting with the majesty of ‘Break’, we are truly looking forward to sharing all of Julia’s new songs and visuals with fans around the world. I know I speak for BMG globally when I say that we are genuinely thrilled beyond words to be working with Julia and her amazing team at TaP Music”.

Julia Stone said, “When I first met Heath and the BMG Australia team I was overwhelmed by their creativity, sincerity and drive. They have a really strong vision for how BMG and the artists they sign can work together in a progressive and effective way. It’s no surprise that the rest of the team around the world share this passion. I’m excited to work with everyone at BMG on this new record”.

Julia’s solo album are ‘The Memory Machine’ in 2010 and ‘By The Horns’ in 2012. She has also released four albums with her brother Angus, ‘A Book Like This’ (2007), ‘Down The Way’ (2010), ‘Angus & Julia Stone’ (2014) and ‘Snow’ (2017)’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mike Skinner - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
UK Charts: The Streets On Track For First No 1 Album In 14 Years

The Streets are on course for their first chart-topping album in over a decade with new mixtape None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive.

14 hours ago
Jason Derulo, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Jason Derulo Is Looking For A New Record Label

Jason Derulo is in no rush to sign to a new record label as he believes they're filled with "so many stupid people".

15 hours ago
Delta Goodrem photo by Ros O'Gorman
Delta Goodrem Announces Plans For 2021 Tour

Delta Goodrem is the latest Australian artist to reveal 2021 plans to put a tour on the road.

1 day ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Shares New Album Artwork

Katy Perry has shared the cover of her new album, Smile, with fans.

2 days ago
50 Cent - photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com photo
50 Cent Caught On Camera Throwing Chair In Restaurant

50 Cent has been caught on camera hurling a restaurant table and chair at a wannabe rapper after he interrupted the superstar's dinner date in New Jersey.

2 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce BeyGOOD Foundation Offers Grants To Black-Owned Small Business

Beyonce's BeyGOOD foundation has teamed up with the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) to launch a fund for black-owned small businesses struggling amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

2 days ago
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Anita White Now In Nasty Legal Battle With Lady Antebellum

Blues singer Anita White has vowed she is 'not going to be erased' amid Lady A's lawsuit against her.

3 days ago