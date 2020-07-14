Julia Stone Signs With BMG

Julia Stone is BMG Australia’s latest signing.

Julia will release her first solo album in 12 years through BMG. The first single ‘Break’ will be released 16 July.

Heath Johns, BMG Managing Director Australia, said of the signing, “Julia Stone is a certified icon and her new music is beyond masterful. Starting with the majesty of ‘Break’, we are truly looking forward to sharing all of Julia’s new songs and visuals with fans around the world. I know I speak for BMG globally when I say that we are genuinely thrilled beyond words to be working with Julia and her amazing team at TaP Music”.

Julia Stone said, “When I first met Heath and the BMG Australia team I was overwhelmed by their creativity, sincerity and drive. They have a really strong vision for how BMG and the artists they sign can work together in a progressive and effective way. It’s no surprise that the rest of the team around the world share this passion. I’m excited to work with everyone at BMG on this new record”.

Julia’s solo album are ‘The Memory Machine’ in 2010 and ‘By The Horns’ in 2012. She has also released four albums with her brother Angus, ‘A Book Like This’ (2007), ‘Down The Way’ (2010), ‘Angus & Julia Stone’ (2014) and ‘Snow’ (2017)’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments