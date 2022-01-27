 Kanye West Announces Donda 2 Release Date - Noise11.com
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West Announces Donda 2 Release Date

by Music-News.com on January 28, 2022

in News

Kanye West plans to release ‘Donda 2’ on February 22. West has taken to social media to announce that his next album, and the sequel to last year’s ‘Donda’, will be released next month.

Kanye posted a picture of his Chicago childhood home on fire on his Instagram page.

The image of the house also featured the album’s release date, “2 22 22”.

It’s also been confirmed that Future will executive produce the project.

Kanye previously had a replicate of his home built in the middle of Soldier Field in Chicago for one of his ‘Donda’ album listening concerts.

‘Donda’ was released in August 2021 and featured guest appearances from a host of big-name artists, including Playboi Carti, Lil Baby and the Weeknd.

However, Kanye – who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 – has a long history of album delays and has previously announced projects that never came to fruition, so it remains to be seen where he sticks to his February 22 release date.

Kanye – who is one of the world’s best-selling artists – previously claimed that he doesn’t think there’s any limit to what he can achieve.

West explained: “I always felt like I could do anything. That’s the main thing people are controlled by, thoughts, their perception of themselves. They’re slowed down by their perception of themselves.

“If you’re taught you can’t do anything you won’t do anything. I was taught I could do everything, and I’m Kanye West.”

