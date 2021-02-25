 Karnivool Cancel All Shows Outside Western Australia - Noise11.com
Karnivool Sound Awake

Karnivool Cancel All Shows Outside Western Australia

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2021

in News

Karnivool have been forced to cancel their ‘The Decade of Sound Awake’ tour but will work on a live stream to make up for it.

The show was to mark the 10th anniversary of the second Karnivool album ‘Sound Awake’ which is now edging towards 12 years.

‘Sound Awake’ was released on 5 June 2009. It reached no 2 in Australia. The last Karnivool album was ‘Asymmetry’ in 2013.

STATEMENT FROM KARNIVOOL:

We are sick to our stomachs to announce all Decade of Sound Awake shows outside of Western Australia have to be cancelled.

When we were forced to move the tour for a second time, we were optimistic that shows would be able to proceed normally, safely and in the way we had envisioned them. With further rounds of border closures, limited capacities and other show restrictions it is clearly, regrettably, no longer viable to put on the events we want and you deserve for holding onto your ticket for all this time!

This album means so much to us and the tour warrants full production, epic visuals and sweaty singalongs, things that just cannot happen in the middle of a pandemic. Believe us, we have looked at more options than an Aldi shopper.

The sold out Fremantle shows can and will happen, albeit in a slightly altered format on March 12 & 13.

In response to cancelling the East Coast shows, we are going to be presenting a live stream event of the Decade of Sound Awake which means folks in the rest of the world will get to see the show as well.

For everyone at the East Coast shows, your ticket agency will be in contact with your refunds.

Live stream tickets will go on sale soon.

Please accept our unreserved and heartfelt apology we could not make this tour possible, we honestly tried everything we could and hope to make it up to everyone in the future

Until then, stay safe and stay well.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Karnivool, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Karnivool, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Karnivool, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Karnivool, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kelly Clarkson by Ros O'Gorman 210
Jill Biden Has A Chat With Kelly Clarkson

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden gave Kelly Clarkson advice on how to get through a divorce during a new appearance on the singer's talk show.

13 hours ago
Justin Bieber, Rod Laver, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Melbourne
Justin Bieber Pops Out A Surprise Stream

Justin Bieber surprised fans with a special set at Spotify's 'Stream On' virtual launch event on Monday (22.02.21).

2 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
There Is A Robbie Williams Biopic On The Way

'The Greatest Showman' director Michael Gracey is set to helm 'Better Man', a coming of age about Robbie Williams' unlikely rise to stardom.

3 days ago
Daft Punk photo by Tim Cashmere, Noise11, photo
Daft Punk Split At 28 Years

After 28 years Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo have decided to split up as Daft Punk.

3 days ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
Brandon Flowers To Undergo Shoulder Surgery

The Killers frontman has revealed he flew over the handlebars of his bike and tore his right shoulder, throwing the band's May shows in jeopardy.

February 17, 2021
The Casanovas
The Casanovas Will Finally Get To Launch Reptilian Overlord Live

After a year of lockdown The Casanovas will finally get the chance to get on stage and launch their 2020 album ‘Reptilian Overlord’ LIVE.

February 17, 2021
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Nicki Minaj Father Killed In Hit and Run

Robert Maraj, the father of rapper Nicki Minaj, has died after being involved in a hit and run in New York.

February 16, 2021