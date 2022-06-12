 Kate Bush ‘Running Up That Hill’ Was The Most Streamed Song in Australia Last Week - Noise11.com
Kate Bush Running Up That Hill

Kate Bush ‘Running Up That Hill’ Was The Most Streamed Song in Australia Last Week

by Paul Cashmere on June 12, 2022

in News

Kate Bush ‘Running Up That Hill’ was streamed 2,681,806 times last week in Australia making Kate’s 37-year old hit even more popular than Harry Styles.

Styles biggest song current is As It Was. It was streamed 2,262,551 times bringing it in behind Bush.

Kate’s resurrection is thanks to the Netflix hit ‘Stranger Things’. The Netflix momentum has sent fans of the song searching out the artist. Kate’s 1985 album ‘Hounds of Love’, featuring ‘Running Up That Hill’, has also had a chart resurgence this past week. So to has her 186 compilation ‘The Whole Story’.

‘Running Up That Hill’ was a family effort for Kate Bush. Her brother Paddy Bush plays Balalaika on the song. Balalaika is a Russian stringed instrument, with a triangular wooden, hollow body, fretted neck and three strings. It is mostly used for Russian folk songs.

Kate’s ‘Baboohska’ also feature Paddy on Balalaika.

Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull used Balalaika on the 1969 Tull album ‘Stand Up’ tracks ‘Jeffrey Goes To Leicester Square’ and ‘Fat Man’.

The Beatles also referenced the Balalaika in the lyrics to ‘Back In The USSR’ (let me hear your balalaikas ringing out).

