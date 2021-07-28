Kate Ceberano Limited Edition Prints To Support Support Act - Noise11.com

Limited edition prints of Katherin Longhurst’s Kate Ceberano painting have gone on sale with part proceeds going to Support Act.
‘Kate’ was the winner of the 2021 Archibald Packing Room Prize. At kateceberano.com Kathrin says “I first spoke to Kate in early 2020 about collaborating on a portrait. She had seen some of my work at mutual friends’ Yuge and David Bromley’s house. She reached out from Melbourne to see if I was interested in painting her next album cover. We attempted to get together 3 or 4 times, but lockdowns and border closures cancelled every trip.
“2020 & 2021 hammered the entertainment industry and many other businesses. When Kate and I finally met, the album cover deadline had expired but we decided to still paint that portrait with the intention to create a record of Kate at this moment in her life and as a legacy for her daughter Gypzy.”
I’m excited to announce Limited Edition prints of ‘Kate’ – by the wonderful by Kathrin Longhurst are now available!
Head online to order: https://t.co/kFx4qSRgdG OR https://t.co/r2g16nDBns@SupportAct @katlonghurst @ArtGalleryofNSW
#kateceberano #kathrinlonghurst pic.twitter.com/nxivLsR2cB
— Kate Ceberano (@KateCeberano) July 28, 2021
The prints are available from https://www.kateceberano.com/shop/kate-limited-edition-print
