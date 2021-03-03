Kate Ceberano, Mark Seymour and Pete Murray Join Bluesfest - Noise11.com

Bluesfest has added its final batch of Australian artists for the 2021 event over Easter. Kate Ceberano, Pete Murray and Mark Seymour & The Undertow have joined the bill.

Bluesfest boss Peter Noble says, “We can’t wait to be presenting Bluesfest in 4 weeks. Pinch me, my dream is coming true to see festivals occurring again in Australia.

“With the addition of nine more sensational AUSTRALIAN artists to our already magnificent line-up, I am convinced this will be one of the great Bluesfests.

“Pete Murray, Mark Seymour & The Undertow and Kate Ceberano join our headline line-up to play on the final day of Bluesfest – and this will make Easter Monday a special day to be at Bluesfest. In fact, Easter Monday is shaping up now to be one of the highlight days of the Easter weekend.”

The full list of latest additions is:

Pete Murray (Easter Monday)

Mark Seymour And The Undertow (Easter Monday)

Kate Ceberano (Easter Monday)

Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers

Lambros.

The Regime

Round Mountain Girls

Electrik Lemonade

Palm Valley

Bluesfest 2021 is being held from 1st – 5th April 2021 in Byron Bay.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments