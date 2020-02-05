 Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go’s Publishes Her Memoir - Noise11.com
Kathy Valentine All I ever Wanted

Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go’s Publishes Her Memoir

by Paul Cashmere on February 5, 2020

in News

The Go-Go’s Kathy Valentine will published her autobiography ‘All I Ever Wanted – A Rock ‘N’ Roll Memoir’ in April.

According to her publisher:

Kathy Valentine’s story is a roller coaster of sex, drugs, and of course music; it’s also a story of what it takes to not only find success but, find yourself, even when it all comes crashing down. At twenty-one, Valentine was in the iconic venue The Whisky in Los Angeles when she met a guitarist from a fledgling band called the Go-Go’s and the band needed a bassist. The Go-Go’s became the first multi-platinum-selling, all-female band to play instruments themselves, write their own songs, and have a number one album. Their debut, Beauty and the Beat, spent six weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 and featured the hit songs “We Got the Beat” and “Our Lips Are Sealed.” The record’s success brought the pressures of a relentless workload and schedule culminating in a wild, hazy, substance-fueled tour that took the band from the club circuit to arenas, where fans, promoters, and crew were more than ready to keep the party going. For Valentine, the band’s success was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream but, it’s only part of her story. All I Ever Wanted traces the path that took her from her childhood in Texas, where she all but raised herself, to the height of rock ’n’ roll stardom, devastation after the collapse of the band that had come to define her, and the quest to regain her sense of self in the aftermath.

Valentine also speaks candidly about the lasting effects of parental betrayal, abortion, rape, and her struggles with drugs and alcohol—and the music that saved her every step of the way. Populated with vivid portraits of Valentine’s interactions during the 1980s with musicians and actors from the Police and Rod Stewart to John Belushi and Rob Lowe, All I Ever Wanted is a deeply personal reflection on a life spent in music.

‘All I Ever Wanted – A Rock ‘N’ Roll Memoir’ will be released on 9 April 2020.

“All I Ever Wanted” Book Events with Kathy Valentine & Special Guests where noted

March 28 Woodstock Bookfest Woodstock, NY
April 3 Book People Austin, TX (with John Doe)
April 4 SABF San Antonio, TX
April 7 Book Soup/W. Hwd Library Los Angeles, CA (with Kathleen Hanna)
April 8 Green Apple San Francisco, CA (with Gina Schock)
April 15 NY Public Library New York, NY (with Anthony DeCurtis)
April 20 Greenlight @ St. Joseph’s Brooklyn, NY (with Lizz Winstead)
April 26 Cactus Music Houston, TX
May 2 Books in the Basin Festival Odessa, TX
May 7-8 Mom 2.0 Conference Los Angeles, CA
May TBA Parnassus Nashville, TN (with Ann Powers)
May TBA Lark & Owl Georgetown, TX
May 17 Antone’s Austin, TX (with Jody Denberg)
May 19 Nowhere Books San Antonio, TX (with Jenny Lawson)
May 22 Fabled Books Waco, TX
May 28 Once Somerville Boston, MA (with Tanya Donnelly)
August 15 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Cleveland, OH

