Motley Crue Release ‘Dogs of War’ Single and Video - Noise11.com

Motley Crue at Marvel Stadium Melbourne photo by Winnie Robinson

Motley Crue Release ‘Dogs of War’ Single and Video

by Paul Cashmere on April 27, 2024

Motley Crue have a new song ‘Dogs of War’ and a video to go with it. The video was directed by Nick DenBoer based on a concept by Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee.

It feature Motley Crue performing in an apocalyptic wasteland, full of classic Crüe debauchery.

“It’s always great getting back in the studio with the guys in the band,” Nikki Sixx admits. “We know you’re gonna like this one.”

Bob Rock, who produced the new single, as well as Mötley Crüe’s famed 1989 album, Dr. Feelgood, adds, “Working with the band on the new song was the easiest session I have ever had with them… The Crüe is the best they have ever been! And they have plenty of new stuff in store.”

The previous new music from Motley Crue was ‘The Dirt (Est 1981)’ for the soundtrack to The Dirt, the Motley Crue bio-series. The last Motley Crue album was ‘Saints of Los Angeles’ in 2008.

