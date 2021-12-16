 Katie Noonan To Perform Joni Mitchell’s Blue - Noise11.com
Katie Noonan To Perform Joni Mitchell’s Blue

by Paul Cashmere on December 16, 2021

Katie Noonan is planning a performance of Joni Mitchell’s iconic ‘Blue’ album in Queensland in March.

Katie says, “Blue is an album that unequivocally changed my life. From a compositional, lyrical and vocal performance point of view it has inspired me deeply. I love that the album was gifted to me from another female artist, and it is an album I regularly recommend to up-and-coming female artists also. Joni’s artistry and music genius is unparalleled, and I absolutely love singing her songs.”

‘Blue’ was Joni Mitchell’s fourth album. The album turned 50 this year. It was released on 22 June 1971.

Much of the lyrical content of ‘Blue’ related to Joni Mitchell’s recent breakup with Graham Nash and her new relationship with James Taylor at the time. Nash was the inspiration behind ‘My old Man’ and ‘River’. Taylor fuelled ‘This Flight Tonight’.

Joni said in 1979, “The Blue album, there’s hardly a dishonest note in the vocals. At that period of my life, I had no personal defenses. I felt like a cellophane wrapper on a pack of cigarettes. I felt like I had absolutely no secrets from the world and I couldn’t pretend in my life to be strong. Or to be happy. But the advantage of it in the music was that there were no defenses there either.”

‘Blue’ reached no 3 in the UK and no 15 in the USA.

Katie Noonan will perform ‘Blue‘ 1 March 2022 at QPAC in Brisbane.

