 Kayne West Is Trying To Fuck Up Joe Biden's Election Run - Noise11.com
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kayne West Is Trying To Fuck Up Joe Biden’s Election Run

by Music-News.com on August 9, 2020

in News

Kanye West has seemingly indicated that his presidential run is aimed at harming Joe Biden’s chances of defeating President Donald Trump in November’s election.

Numerous reports have indicated Republican and Trump-affiliated operatives are helping the rapper get on the ballots in several states – even though he cannot run in enough places to secure the minimum of 270 electoral college votes to win himself.

The strange situation has led some to accuse Kanye as running as a “spoiler” candidate to draw voters away from Trump’s Democrat rival Biden in key states – an allegation the Gold Digger hitmaker did not dispute when asked by Forbes magazine.

Asked about whether his run was a ruse, Kanye told the publication he is “walking . . . to win,” before it was put to him that the White House isn’t attainable and he may be a spoiler candidate, to which he replied, “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

According to Forbes, the rapper rebuffed various attempts to clarify who is running his political strategy and whether it is being coordinated with Republican officials.

Kanye also confirmed he’s “designing a school within the next month” and that he’s meeting with Trump’s Secretary of Education to discuss its curriculum.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Trump denied he is boosting Kanye to help his own chances of re-election.

“I like Kanye very much,” the controversial leader told reporters. “No, I have nothing to do with him getting on the ballot. We’ll have to see what happens.”

Forbes, who broke the news of Kanye’s run last month, also reports that he did not respond when asked whether he feels he’s being used and responded to allegations one operative involved in his push to get on the ballot had been arrested for voter fraud by saying his run is a “God production”.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift Folklore
UK Charts: Taylor Swift Tops UK Chart For Second Week

Taylor Swift scoops Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart for a second week with Folklore.

11 hours ago
50 Cent - photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com photo
50 Cent Slams Emmys After Missing Out On Nomination

50 Cent has slammed the organisers of the Emmy Awards after his Starz series Power failed to receive a nomination.

3 days ago
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
JAY-Z To Open University In New York

JAY-Z is venturing into the world of higher education by launching a New York university.

3 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga To Host Weekly Show For Apple

Lady Gaga is set to front her own weekly radio show for Apple Music.

3 days ago
Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars Uptown Funk, music news, Noise11.com
Bruno Mars Wants In To Rihanna Fenty Campaign

Bruno Mars has reached out to Rihanna on Twitter to put himself forward for her Fenty Skin campaigns.

4 days ago
Bring Me The Horizon photo by Noise11
Bring Me The Horizon Confirm Yungblud Collaboration

Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes, has revealed they've been "scheming" and plotting a track with Yungblud.

4 days ago
Biffy Clyro, Noise11, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro Tried To Enter Eurovision

Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro says he watches the annual Eurovision Song Contest every year and once made a bid for his side project, Marmaduke Duke, to represent the UK.

6 days ago