Keith Richards Reunites His Xpensive Winos For Performance At New York’s Beacon Theatre - Noise11.com

Keith Richards Reunites His Xpensive Winos For Performance At New York's Beacon Theatre

by Paul Cashmere on March 13, 2022

in News

Keith Richards was live again this week, not with the Rolling Stones but plus his solo band The X-Pensive Winos.

Keith played a three song set during the charity event Love Rocks NYC.

The band featured Steve Jordan (who is now also the Rolling Stones drummer after the passing of Charlie Watts), Waddy Wachtel on guitar, Ivan Neville on keyboards with “honorary Wino” Will Lee on bass.

Set:
999 (from Keith’s Main Offender, 1992)
You Got The Silver (from the Stones Let It Bleed, 1969)
Before They Make Me Run (from the Stones Some Girls, 1978)

Proceeds from Love Rocks went to God’s Love We Deliver, an organisation that delivers meals to AIDS and cancer victims. $50,000 of the proceeds this year are going to the people of Ukraine.

Richards formed the X-Pensive Winos with Steve Jordan in 1987. Waddy Wachtel and Ivan Neville are original members of the band.

The X-Pensive Winos have released three albums, ‘Talk Is Cheap’ (1988), ‘Main Offender’ (1992) and ‘Crosseyed Heart’ (2015).

