 Kelly Clarkson Finalises Divorce - Noise11.com
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kelly Clarkson at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kelly Clarkson Finalises Divorce

by Music-News.com on March 10, 2022

in News

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have settled their divorce.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, the father of her two children, in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, and they have finally worked out a settlement.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the singer will give her ex-husband a one-time payment of just over $1.3 million (£986,000), as well as $45,601 (£34,600) per month in child support. The American Idol winner will also give him $115,000 (£87,000) in spousal support each month until 31 January 2024.

The former couple has agreed to share joint custody of the children – River, seven, and Remington, five – although they will live at Clarkson’s home in Los Angeles.

They have also agreed to vaccinate both of their children against Covid-19, as they will be travelling between California and Montana, where Blackstock is temporarily living.

The singer got both of their Montana properties in the settlement, but Blackstock has agreed to pay her $2,000 (£1,500) per month to stay at their former ranch until June.

The court documents also show that the 39-year-old will get to keep the family pets and multiple cars, such as a Porsche Cayenne, while Blackstock will get the former couple’s “farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses”, multiple vehicles, and designer watches.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host was declared legally single by a judge last August.

She recently filed documents to legally change her name. In the paperwork, she expressed her desire to drop her surname, Clarkson, and be known by her first and middle name Kelly Brianne.

