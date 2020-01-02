 Kelly Osbourne Slams Ozzy Osbourne Deathbed Stories - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kelly Osbourne Slams Ozzy Osbourne Deathbed Stories

by Music-News.com on January 3, 2020

in News

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter has blasted fresh online reports suggesting her dad is on his deathbed.

Ozzy spent much of 2019 recovering from a fall at his home, which dislodged metal in his spine and left him in agony, but he returned to the stage for a performance with Post Malone and Travis Scott at the American Music Awards at the end of November, and he’s planning to pick up his own No More Tours 2 trek in 2020.

But reports suggest he is not a well man and is in failing health – rumours his daughter Kelly Osbourne is keen to put to bed.

“Today I had a wonderful start to 2020,” she shared in a type-written Instagram Story message on Wednesday (01Jan20). “I went out to lunch with my family. Then spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad.

“I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his ‘death bed’ sometimes the media makes me sick!!! It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the FUCK on this is utter bullshit.”

Ozzy recently released Under The Graveyard – the first single from his upcoming 12th album, Ordinary Man, his first full-length solo project in a decade.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Frank Ocean, Noise11, Photo
Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean Head Up Coachella 2020

Coachella revealed their 2020 lineup with Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean headlining Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

9 mins ago
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Reveals Two New Archive Releases For 2020

Neil Young will release two new live albums in his archive series for 2020. ‘Way Down In The Rust Bucket’ was recorded in Santa Cruz in 1990 while ‘Greendale Live’ was captured in Toronto in 2003.

37 mins ago
Bette Midler photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bette Midler Calls Scotty From Marketing “a Fuckwit”

Bette Midler has weighed in on the Australian Bushfires calling the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison “a fuckwit”.

2 hours ago
Pet Shop Boys, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Pet Shop Boys Get Down To Monkey Business

Legendary pop duo The Pet Shop Boys have unveiled a new single Monkey Business, unveiling a funkier-than-usual sound.

2 hours ago
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim Added To Australian Open Lineup

Legendary DJ Fatboy Slim has been added to the already huge lineup at the Australian Open on Australia Day.

3 hours ago
Foo Fighters Prepare New Music For 2020

Dave Grohl and co posted a picture of a microphone on a stand in the centre of a bath, seemingly suggesting they've recorded parts of it in a bathroom.

16 hours ago
The xx
The xx Working On New Music

British indie-electro pioneers The xx have revealed that they're working on new music.

23 hours ago