 Ken Hensley of Uriah Heep Dies Aged 75 - Noise11.com
Ken Hensley

Ken Hensley

Ken Hensley of Uriah Heep Dies Aged 75

by Paul Cashmere on November 6, 2020

in News

Uriah Heep co-founder and songwriter Ken Hensley has died in Spain at the age of 75.

The official statement at the Ken Hensley website reads:

It is with great sadness that we announce that Ken Hensley, former Uriah Heep vocalist songwriter and multi-instrumentalist passed away peacefully on 4th November following a very short illness.

Ken was one of the most important musicians of the past half-a-century. His work with Uriah Heep in the 1970s helped to make the band hugely influential. He also collaborated with bands such as Blackfoot, W.A.S.P. and Cinderella, as well as building a very successful solo career. As a writer he was responsible for such classics as ‘Lady In Black’, ‘Easy Livin”, “July Morning” and ‘Look At Yourself’.

A very spiritual person, Ken became an inspiration to many and known for encouraging talented artists.

“I am in deep shock at the news Ken Hensley has passed away, and my sincere condolences go to his family and wife Monica. Ken wrote some amazing songs in his tenure with the band, and they will remain a musical legacy that will be in people’s hearts forever. RIP Ken” Mick Box – Uriah Heep

Ken had recently finished work on a new project My Book of Answers which is due for release end of February 2021.

He leaves behind a wife Monica and 2 brothers Trevor, Mark and sister Dawn and his close friend and manager Steve Weltman.

We wish to express our deepest sympathies to Ken’s family, friends and many associates from his musical career at this time. The family ask fans for some space and time to come to terms with the tragic and unexpected loss.

Hensley took a back step to songwriting on the first two Uriah Heep albums ‘…Very ‘Eavy… Very ‘Umble’ (1970) and ‘Salisbury’ (1971) then took over as the main writer for the third album ‘Look After Yourself’ (1971).

The fourth album ‘Demons and Wizards’ broke the band into the US chart (no 23, 1972) and gave them their first US hit single with ‘Easy Livin’.

The next album ‘The Magician’s Birthday’ delivered an Australian Top 10 album for the band.

‘Sweet Freedom’ reached no 19 in Australia.

In 1977, the 11th album ‘Innocent Victim’ gave Uriah Heep their biggest hit with the Australian Top 10 ‘Free Me’.

Ken left Uriah Heep in 1985 following the death of former singer David Byron. In 2000 he performed with Uriah Heep member John Lawton at a Uriah Heep convention in London. In 2008 he attened the ‘Heepvention 2008’ and performed with Lawton, Lee Kerslake and Paul Newton.

Lee Kerslake died in September.

Hensley and his wife moved to Spain in the early 20002 and in 2004 Ken released ‘The Wizard’s Diary’, an album of re-recorded Uriah Heep songs.

In a Tweet Uriah Heep’s Mick Box said, “I received devastating news this morning from Ken’s manager Steve Weltman that Ken Hensley has passed away. My sincere condolences go to his family and wife Monica and may he rest in peace.”

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Barry Gibb at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sir Barry Gibb And Friends Re-Record Bee Gees Songbook

Sir Barry Gibb has gathered his famous friends to revisit his Bee Gees songbook for ‘Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol 1’.

3 seconds ago
Mike Campbell
Mike Campbell Recruits Jeff Garlin For ‘Fuck That Guy’

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star Jeff Garlin is in ‘Fuck That Guy’, the new video for Mick Campbell’s The Dirty Knobs.

1 day ago
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Wonder Asks ‘The Universe Is Watching – What Happens Next?’

Stevie Wonder has delivered a powerful message about unity to the American people following the 2020 election.

1 day ago
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Premieres Unreleased Version of ‘Powderfinger’

Neil has uploaded a previously unreleased version of the ‘Rust Never Sleeps’ classic ‘Powderfinger.

2 days ago
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Because Its A Slow News Day A Flea Bit John Lydon’s Dick

John Lydon says he loves to leave the front door of his Venice Beach villa open so local wildlife is free to explore, but he was left with a painful itch when one of them carried a parasite into his abode.

3 days ago
Graham Parker photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Graham Parker On Punk, New Wave, New Romantics and Paul Young

Graham Parker likes touring the USA because his lower profile means he doesn’t have to play the hits.

4 days ago
Rose Tattoo Angry Anderson and Mark Evans. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Evans On How He Joined AC/DC

In the lead-up to the next AC/DC album ‘PWR/UP’ later this month, Noise11 revisits the classic interview with former AC/DC bass player Mark Evans on how he joined the band.

4 days ago