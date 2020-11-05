Ken Hensley of Uriah Heep Dies Aged 75 - Noise11.com

Uriah Heep co-founder and songwriter Ken Hensley has died in Spain at the age of 75.

The official statement at the Ken Hensley website reads:

It is with great sadness that we announce that Ken Hensley, former Uriah Heep vocalist songwriter and multi-instrumentalist passed away peacefully on 4th November following a very short illness.

Ken was one of the most important musicians of the past half-a-century. His work with Uriah Heep in the 1970s helped to make the band hugely influential. He also collaborated with bands such as Blackfoot, W.A.S.P. and Cinderella, as well as building a very successful solo career. As a writer he was responsible for such classics as ‘Lady In Black’, ‘Easy Livin”, “July Morning” and ‘Look At Yourself’.

A very spiritual person, Ken became an inspiration to many and known for encouraging talented artists.

“I am in deep shock at the news Ken Hensley has passed away, and my sincere condolences go to his family and wife Monica. Ken wrote some amazing songs in his tenure with the band, and they will remain a musical legacy that will be in people’s hearts forever. RIP Ken” Mick Box – Uriah Heep

Ken had recently finished work on a new project My Book of Answers which is due for release end of February 2021.

He leaves behind a wife Monica and 2 brothers Trevor, Mark and sister Dawn and his close friend and manager Steve Weltman.

We wish to express our deepest sympathies to Ken’s family, friends and many associates from his musical career at this time. The family ask fans for some space and time to come to terms with the tragic and unexpected loss.

Hensley took a back step to songwriting on the first two Uriah Heep albums ‘…Very ‘Eavy… Very ‘Umble’ (1970) and ‘Salisbury’ (1971) then took over as the main writer for the third album ‘Look After Yourself’ (1971).

The fourth album ‘Demons and Wizards’ broke the band into the US chart (no 23, 1972) and gave them their first US hit single with ‘Easy Livin’.

The next album ‘The Magician’s Birthday’ delivered an Australian Top 10 album for the band.

‘Sweet Freedom’ reached no 19 in Australia.

In 1977, the 11th album ‘Innocent Victim’ gave Uriah Heep their biggest hit with the Australian Top 10 ‘Free Me’.

Ken left Uriah Heep in 1985 following the death of former singer David Byron. In 2000 he performed with Uriah Heep member John Lawton at a Uriah Heep convention in London. In 2008 he attened the ‘Heepvention 2008’ and performed with Lawton, Lee Kerslake and Paul Newton.

Lee Kerslake died in September.

Hensley and his wife moved to Spain in the early 20002 and in 2004 Ken released ‘The Wizard’s Diary’, an album of re-recorded Uriah Heep songs.

In a Tweet Uriah Heep’s Mick Box said, “I received devastating news this morning from Ken’s manager Steve Weltman that Ken Hensley has passed away. My sincere condolences go to his family and wife Monica and may he rest in peace.”

5th November 2020: I received devastating news this morning from Ken’s manager Steve Weltman that Ken Hensley has passed away.



My sincere condolences go to his family and wife Monica and may he rest in peace.



Mick

URIAH HEEP pic.twitter.com/JGtO2AHEgw — Uriah Heep (@uriah_heep) November 5, 2020

RIP Ken Hensley. Uriah Heep toured with us in the seventies. We were thrilled to have them share the stage with us. A classic British powerhouse with a slew of killer songs and soaring harmonies. Ken was a huge part of their success and a true rockstar. https://t.co/IkjQOBsQyV — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) November 5, 2020

Comments

comments