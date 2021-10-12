Kimbra Launches Digital Artworks Through Start-Up Company KLKTN - Noise11.com

Kimbra has launched a series of digital artworks combining her music and visuals into a unique art form.

Each artwork will feature newly composed music along with video, animation and other visual art. Several pieces will be released as limited edition works. Titles include “Different Story,” “All the Parts,” “The Southern Ocean,” and “My Care and Devotion.”

“With this project, I wanted to freely explore new possibilities, new mediums, new ways to express myself,” said Kimbra. “Experimenting with technology as a way to transcend boundaries is an idea that’s always appealed to me. It’s been wonderful to team up with KLKTN on bringing my vision to life and connecting with fans around the world.”

The artworks will come via start-up KTKTN. Other collaborations are on the way with Japanese rock guitarist Miyavi and Korean-American singer songwriter Kevin Woo.

Kimbra is best known for the 2012 hit with Gotye ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’.

