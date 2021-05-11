King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard To Release 18th Album - Noise11.com

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have hit their socials with a very simple message. Their 18th album is coming.
‘Butterfly 3000’ is due on 11 June and there will be no singles.
🦋 Butterfly 3000
🦋 June 11
🦋 No singles
🦋 Melodic + psychedelic
🦋 Cross-eyed autostereogram
The King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard output is remarkable. The 18th King Gizzard albums have been released over and eight year and nine-month period.
As well as the 18 studio albums there have also been eight live albums, two compilations and two EPs.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have also released 42 singles.
