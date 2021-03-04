Kings of Leon To Release NFT Album - Noise11.com

The new Kings of Leon album ‘When You See Yourself’ will be the first in the world to become available as a non-fungible token (NFT).

Each token in the format will contain music, artwork, tickets and other content Kings of Leon choose to share.

The NFT edition of ‘When You See Yourself’ will only be available for two weeks. After that it will become a collectors item.

‘When You See Yourself’ as NFT will be available from Yellowheart https://www.yellowheart.io The NFT will also offer a chance at six golden tickets where fans for a chance to sit in the first four rows of any Kings of Leon show for life.

The Kings of Leon NFT is recorded on a blockchain but cannot be transferred, making it a unique collectible.

‘When You See Yourself’ is the eighth Kings of Leon album and the band’s first album in five years.

