 Kiss Cancel Pennsylvania Show After Paul Stanley Tests Positive To Covid-19 - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere on August 27, 2021

in News

A Kiss concert in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania has been cancelled after Paul Stanley tested positive to Covid-19.

Stanley is fully vaccinated as are all members of the band and crew.

In a statement Kiss say “The band and crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines”.

Stanley announced “A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow.”

He also says he feels fine after reports falsely stated he was in ICU. “PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense”.

Ticketek still has tickets for the Kiss Australian tour in November still on sale despite the band removing all Australian dates from their website. Kiss were meant to tour Australia in November 14 but with current Australian COVID restrictions that simply won’t happen.

The tour is yet to be officially postponed or cancelled. New dates are yet to be allocated.

