KISS Release Another Official Bootleg – Live In Virginia Beach - Noise11.com

KISS have released another official bootleg. ‘Live In Virginia Beach’ was recorded at Virginia Beach Amphitheatre on 25 July 2004.

The show, featuring a 20 track setlist, was part of the Rock The Nation tour. The KISS line-up was Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer.

The previous and first KISS official bootleg was ‘Tokyo 2001’ released in 2021.

KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live In Virginia Beach

2CD

Disc 1

1. Love Gun

2. Deuce

3. Makin’ Love

4. Lick It Up

5. Christine Sixteen

6. Tears Are Falling

7. She

8. Got To Choose

9. I Love It Loud

10. I Want You

Disc 2

1. Psycho Circus

2. King Of The Night Time World

3. War Machine

4. 100,000 Years

5. Unholy

6. Shout It Out Loud

7. I Was Made For Lovin’ You

8. Detroit Rock City

9. God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll To You II

10. Rock and Roll All Nite

