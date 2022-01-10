 KISS Release Another Official Bootleg – Live In Virginia Beach - Noise11.com
KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman

KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman

KISS Release Another Official Bootleg – Live In Virginia Beach

by Paul Cashmere on January 10, 2022

in News

KISS have released another official bootleg. ‘Live In Virginia Beach’ was recorded at Virginia Beach Amphitheatre on 25 July 2004.

The show, featuring a 20 track setlist, was part of the Rock The Nation tour. The KISS line-up was Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer.

The previous and first KISS official bootleg was ‘Tokyo 2001’ released in 2021.

KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live In Virginia Beach
2CD
Disc 1
1. Love Gun
2. Deuce
3. Makin’ Love
4. Lick It Up
5. Christine Sixteen
6. Tears Are Falling
7. She
8. Got To Choose
9. I Love It Loud
10. I Want You

Disc 2
1. Psycho Circus
2. King Of The Night Time World
3. War Machine
4. 100,000 Years
5. Unholy
6. Shout It Out Loud
7. I Was Made For Lovin’ You
8. Detroit Rock City
9. God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll To You II
10. Rock and Roll All Nite

3LP
Disc 1
1. Love Gun (Side A)
2. Deuce (Side A)
3. Makin’ Love (Side A)
4. Lick It Up (Side A)
5. Christine Sixteen (Side B)
6. Tears Are Falling (Side B)
7. She (Side B)
8. Got To Choose (Side B)

Disc 2
1. I Love It Loud (Side A)
2. I Want You (Side A)
3. Psycho Circus (Side A)
4. King Of The Night Time World (Side B)
5. War Machine (Side B)
6. 100, 000 Years (Side B)

Disc 3
1. Unholy (Side A)
2. Shout It Out Loud (Side A)
3. I Was Made For Lovin’ You (Side A)
4. Detroit Rock City (Side A)
5. God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll To You II (Side B)
6. Rock And Roll All Nite (Side B)

