KISS Support Acts Revealed - Noise11.com

KISS have revealed the support acts for their upcoming Australian tour with a different Australian act every night.
Melbourne Support Acts
Sat 20 Aug 2022 – Dead City Ruins
Sun 21 Aug 2022 – Rival Fire
Tue 23 Aug 2022 – Dallas Crane
Sydney Support Acts
Fri 26 Aug 2022 – The Poor
Sat 27 Aug 2022 – Battlesnake
Adelaide Support Acts
Tue 30 Aug 2022 – The Superjesus
Perth Support Acts
Fri 2 Sep 2022 – Legs Electric
Brisbane Support Acts
Tue 6 Sep 2022 – Wolfmother
Townsville Support Acts
Sat 10 Sep 2022 – Wolfmother & Tumbleweed
The KISS setlist
Detroit Rock City (from Destroyer, 1976)
Shout It Out Loud (from Destroyer, 1976)
War Machine (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)
Heaven’s On Fire (from Animalize, 1984)
I Love It Loud (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)
Lick It Up (from Lick It Up, 1983)
Calling Dr Love (from Rock and Roll Over, 1976)
Say Yeah (from Sonic Boom, 2009)
Cold Gin (from Kiss, 1974)
Guitar Solo
Tears Are Falling (from Asylum, 1985)
Psycho Circus (from Psycho Circus, 1998)
Drum solo
100,000 Years (from Kiss, 1974)
Bass solo
God of Thunder (from Destroyer, 1976)
Deuce (from Kiss, 1974)
Love Gun (from Love Gun, 1977)
I Was Made For Loving You (from Dynasty, 1979)
Guitar Solo
Black Diamond (from Kiss, 1974)
Beth (from Destroyer, 1976)
Do You Love Me (from Destroyer, 1976)
Rock and Roll All Nite (from Dressed To Kill, 1975)
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook
Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com