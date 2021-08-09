 Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Dennis Thomas Dies At Age 70 - Noise11.com
Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Dennis Thomas Dies At Age 70

by Paul Cashmere on August 9, 2021

in News

Dennis Thomas, Dee Tee from Kool & The Gang, has passed away at age 70. At his home in New Jersey.

Thomas was a founding member of Kool & The Gang. He played Alto-Sax.

A statement from Kool & The Gang reads, On August 7,2021, Dennis Thomas (known as “Dee Tee”), beloved husband, father and a co-founder of Kool & the Gang, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 70 in New Jersey.
Dennis was born on February 9, 1951, in Orlando, Florida. He was married to Phynjuar Saunders Thomas and was a long-time resident of Montclair, NJ.

Kool & The Gang formed in Jersey City, New Jersey in 1964. Thomas was with the band the entire time until his death. He played on all 20 Top 40 hit singles Kool& The Gang had in the USA.

Kool & The Gang were best known for ‘Celebration’ (no 1, 1980). The song was covered in Australia by Dragon (no 11, 1987) and recorded by Kylie Minogue for her ‘Let’s Get To It’ album (1991). Madonna also covered it in 2009.

Dee Tee’s daughter Michelle Thomas starred in The Cosby Show, Family Matters and The Young and the Restless. She died in 1998 at age 30 from a rare cancer.

He is survived by his wife Phynjuar Saunders Thomas; daughter, Tuesday Rankin; sons, David Thomas and Devin Thomas; Aunt Mary “Duggie” Jones; sisters Doris Mai McClary and Elizabeth Thomas Ross; brother, Bill Mcleary; and a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

