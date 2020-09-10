Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell Dies Aged 68

Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell has died at age 68. The cause of death has not been announced.

Ronald formed Kool & The Gang in Jersey City with his brother Robert ‘Kool’ Bell in 1964. They released their debut album ‘Kool and the Gang’ in 1970. Kool played bass, Khalis played keyboards.

Ronald was the composer of the band’s biggest hots including ‘Celebration’ and ‘Cherish’.

Khalis (and his brother Kool) have been remembers of Kool & The Gang right up until Ronald’s death.

Bell is survived by his 10 children and wife Tia.

