Kylie Minogue Gold Hot Pants Are In A Museum - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue feels proud that her gold hot pants are now in a museum.

Kylie wore the eye-catching hot pants in the video for her hit single ‘Spinning Around’ in 2000, and they now form part of a Kylie-themed collection at a museum in Melbourne.

Asked about the hot pants, Kylie – who previously starred as Charlene Robinson in the Australian soap ‘Neighbours’ – explained: “They belong to a museum, a performing arts museum in Melbourne, Australia.

“As do Charlene’s overalls, which I probably never owned in the first place – they were a souvenir that I took from ‘Neighbours’.

“So they’ve got the overalls, the gold hot pants, the showgirl thing, the ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ jumpsuit … yeah, I donated pretty much everything to them in bulk in 2005. Ever since then, they’ve got some bits and pieces.”

Kylie also has a number of items on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

She told ‘Headliners’: “The Victoria and Albert Museum have a … my dressing room, basically, from 2006.

“So, I went in there in 2019 and had a little snoop down where my dressing room is and I said to my boyfriend, ‘There’s those shoes – I’ve been wondering where those shoes were!'”

Kylie and her sister Dannii have both enjoyed impressive success in the music industry over the years.

And the chart-topping star explained that her parents were always keen for them to develop their talents from a very young age.

Kylie shared: “My parents were keen to expose us to the arts and to music, so I was in music class at about four or five.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



