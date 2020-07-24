Kylie Minogue Veers In A Disco Direction With ‘Say Something’

Kylie Minogue has revealed details of her next album ‘Disco’ and dropped the dancey new ‘Say Something’ to kick it off.

The album ‘Disco’ is coming on 6 November, 2020. It will be the 15th album for Kylie Minogue and follows 2018’s ‘Golden’.

Kylie revealed she was working on a ‘pop-disco’ sounding album in 2019. She continued working on the record during the Covid-19 pandemic.

