 Lady Antebellum Change Name In Response To #BlackLivesMatter - Noise11.com
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Lady Antebellum Change Name In Response To #BlackLivesMatter

by Paul Cashmere on June 12, 2020

in News

Lady Antebellum have changed their name to Lady A in response to the #BlackLivesMatter protests.

The word ‘Antebellum’ means “before the war” and in the United States is associated with the Civil War.

In therapy the word means ‘a roleplay exploring master and slave stereotypes’.

Given the state of affairs in the USA and the worldwide #BlackLivesMatter protests, Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood have issued the following statement:

Dear Fans,

As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge…inclusive of all. We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed.

After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word “antebellum” from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start.

When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern “antebellum” style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us…Southern Rock, Blues, R&B, Gospel and of course Country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before The Civil War, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us.

We understand that many of you may ask the question “Why have you not made this change until now?” The answer is that we can make no excuse for our lateness to this realization. What we can do is acknowledge it, turn from it and take action.

We feel like we have been Awakened, but this is just one step. There are countless more that need to be taken. We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice antiracism. We will continue to educate ourselves, have hard conversations and search the parts of our hearts that need pruning—to grow into better humans, better neighbors. Our next outward step will be a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through LadyAID. Our prayer is that if we lead by example…with humility, love, empathy and action…we can be better allies to those suffering from spoken and unspoken injustices, while influencing our children and generations to come.

Love,
Lady A
Hillary, Charles & Dave

PS – This is a work in progress so thank you for being patient with us while we work to make these changes.

Dear Fans,

As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge…inclusive of all. We’ve watched and listened more…

Posted by Lady A on Thursday, 11 June 2020

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher To Release MTV Unplugged Album

Liam Gallagher’s MTV Unplugged from Hull City Hall in Kingston Upon Hull, UK will be released on June 12.

24 hours ago
Human Nature photo by Ros OGorman
Human Nature To End Las Vegas Residency Due To COVID-19

Australia’s Human Nature have announced that their 11-year run in Las Vegas will close due to the impact of COVID-19.

1 day ago
Ne-Yo, music news, noise11.com
Ne-Yo Honours George Floyd In Emotional Performance

R&B star Ne-Yo choked back tears as he delivered an emotional performance at the funeral of George Floyd in Houston, Texas on Tuesday.

1 day ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Applauds Class Of 2020 For Accepting Change

Beyonce has commended the Class of 2020 for putting into motion the "wheels of change" in a powerful commencement speech for a YouTube special.

3 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman
Snoop Dogg Vows To Vote For The Very First Time

Snoop Dogg is heading to the polls to vote for the very first time ever.

3 days ago
Mariah Carey wedding dress
Mariah Carey Zooms Into Schitt’s Creek

Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance as part of the Schitt's Creek cast's performance of her iconic tune Hero during YouTube's Dear Class of 2020 graduation special on Sunday.

3 days ago
The Casanovas
The Casanovas Form a ‘Red Hot’ Team With Producer Mark Opitz

Melbourne’s The Casanovas have been in the studio working on their fifth album with legendary producer Mark Opitz.

6 days ago